Women's Foodservice Forum Announces Limitless 2021 Conference With Flexibility To Attend Live Virtually Or Live In-Person

DALLAS, TEXAS, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF), the leading community for female professionals and the premier gender equity partner for Food Industry employers, will host its 2021 Leadership Conference March 21-24 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center. This is the first time the Leadership Conference will be a hybrid event, offering both in-person and virtual attendance options, enabling expanded participation to the women employees of global companies and allowing participants to choose the option that works best for them.

"The impact of COVID-19 has created a critical moment for the food industry to support their female talent during these challenging times," said WFF President & CEO, Therese Gearhart. "WFF and our Partner companies are committed to creating limitless opportunities for all women and developing leaders ready to drive growth throughout the Food Industry."

For both in-person or virtual attendees, the 2021 Leadership Conference will feature its usual best-in-class content, including top-quality mainstage keynotes, over 24 professional development breakout sessions, wellness sessions, and virtual networking opportunities. New this year, Conference participants will also gain access to specialized content only available to registrants, including incremental on-demand breakout sessions. Also new this year, year-long access to the members-only portal, WFF Connect, offering professional development resources and access to virtual events customized to career stage.

Keynote 2021 presenters include:

Tina Brown , legendary journalist and author who served as editor of Vanity Fair magazine, the first female editor of The New Yorker and founding editor-in-chief of The Daily Beast online news magazine. Her new book, The Palace Papers, will release this year.

, legendary journalist and author who served as editor of magazine, the first female editor of and founding editor-in-chief of online news magazine. Her new book, will release this year. Ana Navarro , co-host of The View, as well as a political strategist and commentator known for candid criticism of all sides of the political spectrum who urges active engagement in the world to ensure your priorities are reflected in the decisions of leaders.

, co-host of The View, as well as a political strategist and commentator known for candid criticism of all sides of the political spectrum who urges active engagement in the world to ensure your priorities are reflected in the decisions of leaders. Gretchen Rubin , five-time New York Times best-selling author, including the #1 national best seller, The Happiness Project, and co-host of the podcast Happier . From personal renewal to increasing career satisfaction, the best-selling author helps us chart our own path to being happier, healthier, and more productive.

, five-time best-selling author, including the #1 national best seller, and co-host of the podcast . From personal renewal to increasing career satisfaction, the best-selling author helps us chart our own path to being happier, healthier, and more productive. Abby Wambach , two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and second all-time leading scorer in international soccer history, who encourages women to lead the revolutionary change needed secure equality and inclusion in the workplace and beyond. She points the way for women to amplify each other's voices, 'fail up' and turn to their pack for support.

In addition to inspiring keynotes, WFF Communities of Interest will feature industry executives and compelling Leader Exchange conversations on the topics of Women of Color, Male Allyship, Young Professionals, and Working Mothers. It is the stand-out Food Industry event of the year where emerging female leaders to executives expand their professional competencies, build strategic connections and are inspired by accomplished role models. See what it's all about, check out the WFF Conference experience.

For in-person attendance, WFF's LIMITLESS 2021 Leadership Conference will be held at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center. Registration is now open at wff.org. The in-person event will be held with a smaller number of on-site attendees with responsible social distancing, safety, and hygiene practices in place.

ABOUT WOMEN'S FOODSERVICE FORUM: Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) is the Food Industry's thought leader on gender equity. WFF provides the research, insights and best practice solutions that enable food companies to address the pressing need for talent, drive better consumer insights and increase business performance by realizing the full potential of women leaders. Working since 1989 to provide the tools and resources to help women build leadership competencies that enhance career advancement, WFF also partners with the Food Industry to create work environments where women thrive, and organizations reap the rewards of a gender-diverse workforce. For more information, visit wff.org.

