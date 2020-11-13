Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization Holds Annual Summit

Virtual event to focus on the impact of disruptive technologies, the escalating global pandemic, climate change and the important pivotal role of women

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine a world where education and policy align to empower women in business—to lead, to innovate and to launch; to drive economic expansion and advance communities. That is the vision of Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization [WEDO].

WEDO convenes its annual international summit, Women's Entrepreneurship Day (WED) as a virtual event on its internationally proclaimed day, Thursday, November 19th. Speakers include:

Dawn Dickson , Founder of PopCom, who raised over $2 million in crowdfunding

, Founder of PopCom, who raised over in crowdfunding Dottie Herman , America's Richest Self-Made Woman

, America's Richest Self-Made Woman Shannon Dellimore , Creator of GLAMGLOW (sold for $300 million )

, Creator of GLAMGLOW (sold for ) Jenny Abramson , Investor Extraordinaire (closed a $182 Million Fund for Women)

, Investor Extraordinaire (closed a Fund for Women) Gale Wilkinson , Founder of Vitalize VC and Irish Angels VC expert

, Founder of Vitalize VC and Irish Angels VC expert Judith Heumann , Disability Rights Activist and star of Netflix's Crip Camp

, Disability Rights Activist and star of Netflix's Wendy Diamond , Founder/CEO Women's Entrepreneurship Day (WEDO)/#ChooseWOMEN

, Founder/CEO Women's Entrepreneurship Day (WEDO)/#ChooseWOMEN Ita Ekpoudom , Founder/CEO of Tigress Ventures and Partner at GingerBread Capital

WEDO works throughout the year in support of women in business by igniting women leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to initiate startups, drive economic expansion, and advance communities worldwide. The proclaimed day is celebrated in 144 countries and 65 universities and colleges internationally, with a growing global legion of 333 global ambassadors activated in every continent! The WEDO mission is to empower the 4 billion women worldwide to be catalysts for change and uplift over 250 million girls living in poverty worldwide.

In order to achieve this ambitious goal, WED builds and catalyzes the vital networks of like-minded individuals and organizations that women business leaders need to realize their full potential and change the world. These networks include business leaders, government officials and civil society who collaborate to find solutions in critical areas of entrepreneurship, including eco-sysytems, education and policy creation.

"Historically, women worldwide have been underpaid, undervalued, underrepresented, underfunded and underestimated. We are determined to change this global imbalance," explains Wendy Diamond, Founder of the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO)/#ChooseWOMEN .

"Women and minorities have been the hardest hit during the current health and economic crisis and the movement to virtual workplaces. Investing in WOMEN has never been more critical." states Diamond.

WEDO's ambassador team has already made a huge impact. Achievements include the Saudi Arabia team, which hosted a nation-wide entrepreneurship training program for 60,000 female college students and early-stage entrepreneurs. In New York City at the United Nations, WEDO donated 1000 microloans to impoverished women to start their entrepreneurship journey. The WED Philippines team educated 1000 rural women with financial literacy.

WEDO is excited to announce:

WEDO launches the #ChooseWOMEN initiative on December 2 . This social media campaign helps women in business proclaim the Wednesday after Thanksgiving dedicated to #ChooseWOMEN! In partnership with Bartle Bogle Hegarty this will be a grassroots social media movement inspiring women and men to pledge their support to #ChooseWOMEN in business, politics, finance, art,.

. This social media campaign helps women in business proclaim the Wednesday after Thanksgiving dedicated to #ChooseWOMEN! In partnership with Bartle Bogle Hegarty this will be a grassroots social media movement inspiring women and men to pledge their support to #ChooseWOMEN in business, politics, finance, art,. WEDO welcomes NASDAQ, Bermuda Economic Development Corporation, Google For StartUps, MIT Innovation Labs, WEGATE - European Union, Girls Scouts, Romanian National Confederation for Female Entrepreneurship and many more to Celebrate Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO) as partners.

About Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization

Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO)/#ChooseWOMEN is a 501c3 all-volunteer grassroots movement in support of women in business globally.

About Wendy Diamond

Diamond is an Impact Investor, Entrepreneur, Humanitarian, Founder of Animal Fair Media and Ellis Island Honor Society recipient. Read more at www.wendydiamond.com

#WEDO2020 Agenda

Media Images

Media Contact:Media Contacts: 258826@email4pr.com Lorraine Schuchart, APR, Founder, Prosper for Purpose 258826@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/womens-entrepreneurship-day-organization-holds-annual-summit-301172648.html

SOURCE Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization