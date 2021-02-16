Women's Choice Award® Again Names Eggland's Best As America's Most Recommended™ Eggs

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, the Women's Choice Award® sets out to help women make informed choices for themselves and their families based on the experiences and recommendations of women across the nation. Now, the leading advocate for female consumers has once again named Eggland's Best (EB) America's Most Recommended™ Eggs as well as America's Most Recommended™ Hard-Cooked Eggs.

"It's an impressive achievement to be voted the most recommended egg brand for seven years in a row, especially considering that women account for 93% of all food purchases," said Delia Passi, CEO and Founder of the Women's Choice Award®. "Women across America are mindful of the choices they make for themselves and their families, so this seal of approval reaffirms that Eggland's Best is committed to exceeding women's high standards of quality."

Brands are selected to receive a Women's Choice Award® based on national surveys that are distributed to thousands of women nationwide each year, asking them to select the brands they most highly recommend to their family and friends. The award seal represents the extraordinary power and significance of today's female consumer in determining the most recommended brands, products, and services.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious honor once again," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "At Eggland's Best, we strive to provide women with a high-quality product that they can feel good about serving to their families. It's an honor to know that our female consumers trust the superior taste, nutrition, variety and freshness of our eggs."

Eggland's Best eggs are richer in a variety of micronutrients that can help support a healthy immune system, including six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. Most micronutrients are not produced in the body and must be derived from the diet.

"I only recommend Eggland's Best eggs to my clients because incorporating EB eggs into your diet is a simple and effective way to obtain essential vitamins and nutrients that help support a healthy immune system and maintain overall wellness," said Marissa Meshulam, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Founder of MPM Nutrition. "This seal can help empower women to know that by purchasing Eggland's Best, they're providing their families with the best option on the market."

The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best EggsEggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Women's Choice Award ® The Women's Choice Award sets the standard for helping women make smarter purchasing choices. The company and its awards identify the brands, products and services that are most recommended and trusted by women. Additionally, they recognize those that deliver a recommendation-worthy customer experience. Awards are based on surveys of thousands of women, as well as research conducted in partnership with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. As the trusted referral source for women, WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women's Choice Award, created the first national award based on the ratings and preferences of women. Visit the official website at www.WomensChoiceAward.com to learn more.

