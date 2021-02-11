Women Presidents' Organization Announces New Board Members

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO), a peer advisory organization for leaders of multimillion-dollar companies, has announced new members to its Board of Directors, each for a two-year term. As a governing body, The WPO Board of Directors focus on the organization's mission. The primary duties are working on strategy, setting goals and objectives, providing insight and expertise, and actively managing risks.

Ida Abdalkhani , Chief Catalyzer and Founder of Ability to Engage, Inc., an international, award-winning, brand strategy and innovation boutique consultancy, Las Vegas, Nevada

Christina Seelye , CEO, Maximum Games Group, a video game publishing and distribution company with a development studio, Walnut Creek, California .

"The WPO is thrilled to welcome four new board members that will help shape the future of the organization and will keep WPO vibrant, innovative and relevant," said WPO CEO Camille Burns. "We will work with these talented women to expand the global footprint of WPO as the ultimate destination for successful women entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses via confidential and collaborative peer learning."

"This is a pivotal time for WPO and we wanted to make sure that we had a super-charged Board to help us drive our future. So, we were excited that we had more than 30 highly qualified applications for the open WPO board positions, demonstrating tremendous interest in WPO's future," said Margery Kraus, Founder and Executive Chairman, APCO Worldwide and WPO Chair. "While the number of qualified candidates made our choices harder, we believe that the final selection of Board members brought great new talent to our Board that will help us as we create an exciting path forward."

