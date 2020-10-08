Women Of Color STEM Conference Announces Addition Of General Gustave Perna To List Of Top Health Executives Set To Speak At 2020 Virtual Event

The all-virtual conference includes the Global Health Security Leadership Training Track which will bring insights and expertise from some of the leading minds in the public health sector. In an effort to bring attention towards the disenfranchisement of blacks and minorities impacted by COVID-19, the conference brings education and preparation for future global health crises through a social live feed that will be available to the public.

BALTIMORE, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women of Color STEM Conference, hosted by publication house Career Communications Group (CCG), gathers an audience of the nation's respected leaders in science, technology, engineering, math, and medicine (STEMM) from Fortune 500 companies to government entities and colleges and universities to recognize the achievements of women from diverse backgrounds who create innovation and inspiration.

While the three-day conference, held on Oct. 8-10, has shifted to an all-virtual setting as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the program will still boast a list of diverse and distinguished speakers and presenters who hold critical positions in our nation's response.

A notable addition to this year's list of WOC STEM Conference panelists is General Gustave Perna, Chief Operating Officer of Operation Warp Speed and a pivotal leader in the development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. Dr. Matthew Hepburn, who currently serves as the Vaccine Development Lead for Operation Warp Speed, will also join as a panelist.

At present, more than 70% of the world remains underprepared to prevent, detect, and respond to a 21st-century public health emergency. To address these issues, this year's presentations will feature officials and prominent figures who have served in the Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Coordinating Center for Infectious Diseases, National Center for Preparedness, Detection, and Control of Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health (NIH), The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and the VA Maryland Health Care System.

"We have been able to gather some of the greatest minds in medicine and global health for this year's conference," said CEO of Career Communications Group Tyrone Taborn. "Our world has changed in light of the global pandemic, and these are leaders who have contributed significant progress in addressing COVID-19 at a national and global scale. We are aiming to prepare and educate our audiences and connect them with the tools and processes to combat COVID-19."

Additional conference speakers include the BEYA Global Health Chairman VADM Adam M. Robinson, who formerly served as the 36th Surgeon General of the United States Navy, as well as former Deputy Surgeon General of the United States RADM Sylvia Trent-Adams. Other notable speakers and panelists Lieutenant General Nadja West, MD, the 44th Surgeon General of the United States Army; RADM Erica G. Schwartz, Deputy Surgeon General. The full list of speakers can be found at https://www.blackengineer.com/news/top-public-health-execs-set-to-speak-at-women-of-colors-all-virtual-stem-conference/.

The Women of Color STEM Conference, now in its 25th year, has been the venues where women and men from diverse backgrounds have come to recognize outstanding achievements in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), celebrate excellence in STEM-related fields, and create a career learning and networking environment.

This year's conference will be held in an all-virtual setting and streamed live on the program's YouTube Channel. The Global Health Security Track lessons will be available to the public via live stream while panel discussions and participations will remain closed to registered attendees. www.womenofcolor.net

For more information on CCG please visit https://intouch.ccgmag.com/ .

