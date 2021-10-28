Women Of Color In Fundraising And Philanthropy (WOC) ® Announces Top Ten Search Firms For Women Of Color

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy (WOC)® announces the results of its survey to find the Top Ten Search Firms that work best for women of color.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy (WOC)® announces the results of its survey to find the Top Ten Search Firms that work best for women of color. WOC surveyed its members and executive search firms that specialize in or have a strong practice in placements within the nonprofit or social sector. WOC engaged Melissa Brown & Associates, LLC for the independent compilation of the ranked list of Top 10 Executive Search Firms that Work for Women of Color.

WOC Founder Yolanda F. Johnson remarked, "This is a pivotal time for women of color to excel in their careers, and equity in the executive search space is an important part of that process. Congratulations to all the commendable work these search firms are doing; I encourage everyone to peruse all of the results on our website along with WOC's newly launched Career Center."

These firms are the Top 10 Search Firms that Work for Women of Color in 2021, presented here in ranked order based on scoring. The Top 10 include very large, national firms, and very focused firms that work regionally or specifically with people of color:

Pearl Street CollectiveDiversified Search Group and its partner, KoyaCampbell & Company Isaacson MillerEnvision ConsultingThinkingAhead Executive SearchSensa RecruitingLindauer GlobalAspen Leadership GroupHowe-Lewis International

To read more about the survey, please visit: https://www.woc-fp.com/executive-search-ranking

About WOC® :WOC® (pronounced "woke"), endeavors to be the "hub" and "heart" for women of color in the fundraising and philanthropic communities around the world. Individuals receive a variety of membership benefits including professional development programs; exclusive partner discounts; membership events; and much more.

About Founder Yolanda F. Johnson:With more than two decades of experience in the non-profit sector, Yolanda F. Johnson has successfully led fundraising operations for a wide range of non-profit organizations. In addition to leading YFJ Consulting, LLC, Yolanda is the President of Women In Development (WID), NY, the NYC area's premier professional organization for women in fundraising and philanthropy. Yolanda has also had an outstanding career as a performing artist, as a composer, producer, educator, and has used her background as a performer to become a sought-after fundraising expert.

