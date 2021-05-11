Women In Product Releases A Blueprint For Gender Equity In Product

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women In Product today released The State of Women In Product Management: A Blueprint for Equity , a report that examines the professional backgrounds, roles, responsibilities, and challenges of product managers, and how those factors differ by gender. This report provides a blueprint for the industry, with actionable insights backed by data from a quantitative survey taken by more than 2,300 product managers working in the field mostly in the U.S. and Canada.

The Women In Product report offers recommendations companies can take to remove barriers to entry and advancement.

"Our data showed women struggle the most with challenges navigating how to enter the field and get promoted," said Elizabeth Ames, CEO of Women In Product. "But the report offers recommendations companies can take right away to remove some of those barriers to entry and advancement."

Within an industry already struggling with diversity challenges, product management plays a unique role. Over the last decade, product management has grown into an essential function, and its leaders shape tech products and directly impact business success. Our research identified five key obstacles to gender equity in product management, and our report provides key recommendations for ways companies can address and overcome the reasons those obstacles exist.

"The product management field is ripe for change, and can set the pace for the rest of industry," Ames said. "Chief Product Officers like Tamar Yehoshua at Slack, Laura Marino at TrueAccord, or Alexandra Hardiman at the New York Times are blazing a new trail for women in the discipline."

To download the report, visit https://www.womenpm.org/stateofwomenpms

Started in 2016 by several women working in product leadership, Women In Product has grown to become a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that equips women to thrive in product management careers at all levels, connects women in the product field, and advocates for more diverse workplaces. Today, the organization fosters a network of more than 30,000 constituents and 27 chapters, and hosts an annual conference that convenes more than 3,000 women in the field.

