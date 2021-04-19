Women In Key Roles At Ruby Drive Industry Leadership, Growth

With 72% of management positions held by women, Ruby continues to blaze the path for women-led businesses.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruby.com, the premier provider of live virtual receptionist and chat services for 13,000+ businesses, today announced the promotion of four of the company's women leaders, including two at the C-level. Women make up four of Ruby's five top leadership positions, including CEO.

Women hold 72% of management positions at Ruby and represent 71% of the entire employee population.

Stephanie Copeland Weber, who manages the company's legendary services team and all people operations, has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer. Stephanie joined Ruby in July 2017 and most recently served as Chief Operating Officer. Her extensive background in business operations, people leadership, and developing customer-centric teams for high growth businesses has been invaluable in scaling Ruby while maintaining the company's best-in-class service and focus on meaningful connections.

In her new role as both President and COO, Stephanie will take on additional responsibilities in managing day-to-day operations across the organization and execution in line with Ruby's departmental plans. She will also continue to lead the company's frontline teams and all people operations.

"Stephanie's passion for balancing customer, employee, and business needs is one of her greatest attributes," said Ruby CEO, Kate Winkler. "As we scale our operations into new markets, solidify our hybrid workforce model, and prepare to add new services, her experience in scaling the business while maintaining quality services will help us support more small business customers in need."

Rebecca Grimes, who joined Ruby as Chief Marketing Officer in January of 2020—only weeks before the company instituted remote work arrangements due to the pandemic—was also promoted to Chief Revenue Officer.

Focused on leading with vulnerability, Rebecca was the ideal hire for managing the sales, partnership, and marketing teams through the unforeseen challenges created by COVID. Her passion for small businesses allowed her to connect with the Ruby customer community immediately. And her 20-plus years of experience in building and scaling sales and marketing teams across multiple SaaS technology companies has helped transform Ruby's go-to-market model, improving how the company attracts, services, and retains customers.

Rebecca's promotion to Chief Revenue Officer comes as Ruby seeks to streamline the customer journey from the first contact through the ongoing support and management of a business with Ruby, creating an optimal experience at each touchpoint. In addition to overseeing all sales, partnership, and marketing functions, the newly created Revenue Department will incorporate Ruby's industry-leading Customer Happiness Team. Ruby has immediate plans to hire additional roles to the team, including a VP of Revenue Operations.

"Consolidating our customer experience and journey under one team is critical to staying ahead of the market's needs to best serve small businesses across the U.S.—and I couldn't ask for a better leader than Rebecca to guide these efforts," said Winkler.

Ruby announced additional promotions at the VP level. Marcella Vail, formerly Senior Director of Employee Engagement, has been promoted to Vice President of People and Culture. Additionally, Tia Bedoya has been promoted from Senior Director to Vice President of Human Resources.

"Our small business customers have had a tough year; they need every opportunity and every minute in their day to keep their businesses afloat," said Winkler. "Our entire organization is centered on helping our businesses build trusted relationships within their communities."

Founded in 2003 by Jill Nelson, Ruby built the company on empowering women leaders. As Ruby has grown, the company has stayed true to its roots, with employees identifying as women today representing:

80% of C-level positions

75% of VP-level positions

58% of Director or Senior Manager positions

77% of Manager positions

In total, women hold 72% of management positions and represent 71% of the entire employee population.

And Ruby continues to look for more women leaders to add to its ranks. Ruby recently announced its expansion into Arizona with a plan to hire 50% of its open positions in the state—the company's first-ever remote-first workforce. Additionally, Ruby has available roles in sales, marketing, product, engineering, employee engagement, and more.

To learn more about Ruby, the perks we offer our employees, and view open positions, visit: https://www.ruby.com/careers/ .

About Ruby:

Customers in today's on-demand economy expect quick answers and personalized service. At Ruby®, we provide small businesses with the services, products, and analytics they need to manage customer interactions and deliver exceptional experiences. Trusted by more than 13,000 businesses, our US-based, live virtual receptionists and chat specialists create meaningful human connections supported by proprietary technology—building trust, fostering loyalty, and helping win new business 24/7, 365-days a year. Ruby has helped companies grow since 2003 and has gained national recognition as a Fortune Magazine Best Small Company to Work for in the U.S., Inc. Best Workplaces, repeat Great Places to Work rankings, and a Silver Stevie for Customer Service Training Team of the Year. To learn more, visit ruby.com or experience Ruby for yourself by calling 844-311-7829.

