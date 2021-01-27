Women In ETFs Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group and Tanya Rowntree, Global Head of Client Success, TMX Group and Co-Chair of the Canadian Chapter of Women In...

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group and Tanya Rowntree, Global Head of Client Success, TMX Group and Co-Chair of the Canadian Chapter of Women In ETFs to close the TSX to celebrate the 7th Anniversary of Women In ETFs and the Around the Clock, Around the World WE Global 2021 Conference.

Since its inception in 2014, Women in ETFs has played a role as a thought leader and educator in the financial community. January marks its 7th anniversary of bringing together over 6,200 members, women and men alike, across 22 chapters in major financial hubs throughout the United States, Canada, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

Around the Clock, Around the World 2021 Global Conference is an event focused on 4 key themes - the next generation of the ETF industry, accelerating the pace of diversity in our industry, changes to the world of work and a 2021 market outlook. https://www.womeninetfsevents.com/

