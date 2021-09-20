Women Business Collaborative (WBC) 3rd Annual Summit To Convene Leading CEOs And Business Organizations To Accelerate Gender Equity Across The Global Workforce, September 21-22, 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Business Collaborative (WBC) - the fastest growing alliance of top business organizations driving impact to create equality for women in business -- will convene more than 3,000 participants, including CEOs, thought leaders and the workforce-at-large, at its third Annual Summit "Empowering Through Gender Equity and Diversity," taking place virtually, September 21-22, 2021.

With 8.4% of Fortune 500 CEO positions currently held by women - up from 5.7% in 2019, women appear to be on the rise in Corporate America. Committed to accelerating the progress to include more women across all leadership roles, the WBC Annual Summit brings together the organizations, companies and leaders that are working tirelessly to create cultures of diversity, equity and inclusion across every industry and area of business.

Key data points and best practices for how these leading organizations are taking action will be shared and highlighted throughout the Summit.

"We are crystal clear that all are no longer just talking, but now collaborating on building pathways and nontraditional ways of accelerating women business leaders," said Edie Fraser, CEO of WBC. "Over the next several days, we will hear from trailblazers in DEI, work to better understand the intersectionality of diversity and discuss how to continually advance the WBC's Nine Action Initiatives to create equal position, pay and power for all businesswomen."

In addition to the day and half of engaging discussions, WBC will recognize and highlight achievements in diversity throughout the program. WBC's 2021 Excellence in Gender and Diversity CEO Award recognizes top officials in major companies for their efforts to diversify their companies and increase opportunities for women in business roles. The 2021 awardees include: Mary T. Barra, Chair and CEO, General Motors; David Taylor, Chairman, President & CEO, P&G; Ronald P. O'Hanley, Chairman and CEO, State Street Corporation; Doug McMillon, President & CEO, Walmart, Inc.; Jim Fitterling, Chairman and CEO, Dow; Laurence D. Fink, Founder, Chairman and CEO, BlackRock, Inc.; Tricia Griffith, President & CEO, Progressive Insurance; and Barbara Humpton, President and CEO, Siemens Corporation.

The full Summit program, agenda, list of speakers, session descriptions and information on how to register for the event can be found here: WBC's Virtual Annual Summit: Empowering Through Gender Equity and Diversity.

About the Women Business CollaborativeWomen Business Collaborative is an alliance of more than 55 women's business organizations, Advisor and Leader Council Champions, companies and individuals working together to achieve equal position, pay and power for all women in business. We are a business movement consisting of millions of diverse, professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies and the media leveraging the power of collaboration to accelerate change. The power of combining the collaborative approach with our movement is already creating momentum and accelerating the pace of change for businesswomen. www.wbcollaborative.org

