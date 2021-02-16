WomanUP Best In Business Award Goes To Aisha Adams For Cultivating Diversity, Equity And Inclusion

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aisha Adams, founder of Aisha Adams Media Group was awarded the WomenUP Women Entrepreneur Best in Business Award on January 28, 2021. This award celebrates the power of women in our community who shape the future and inspire us to rise to the challenge and embrace positive impactful change within the community.

WomanUP is an initiative from the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce that is focused on building a strong network of women who inspire one another to achieve individual potential. This award was presented by The Asheville Chamber of Commerce and Webb Investments Inc. to a woman who demonstrates the transformation of her dream into the reality of a product or service and who exhibits the strong traits of an entrepreneur.

" Aisha Adams of Aisha Adams Media defines what the winner of The Woman Entrepreneur, Best in Business Award is all about!"- Leeanne G. Briggs, Director of WomenUP

In addition to the honor of winning Best in Business Aisha Adams was also awarded the 2020 Jane Renfroe award through the Mountain BizWorks. This award goes to a coach or facilitator who exemplifies excellence, compassion and a joyful spirit. Aisha Adams has been training and supporting equity advocates in the interest of building work spaces that are educated, challenged and motivated to non-violently disrupt systems that create and support complicated social change.

Aisha's most recent venture is partnering with Lenoir-Rhyne University to create the Lenoir Ryne Equity and Diversity Institute. The institute offers (3) 30-hour certificate programs to teach professionals how to implement diversity, equity and inclusivity in the work place.

Adams is also the creator of the "Entrepreneurial Accelerator", a business bootcamp that ties fledgling businesses to community resources. The Entrepreneurial Accelerator program provides support for entrepreneurs to test the feasibility of their ideas, complete comprehensive business plans, clarify assets, develop resources, and build relationships as they progress forward.

She also produces The "Asheville View". The show serves as a morning cup of coffee for equity advocates across the South.

"Her leadership through the Lenoir-Rhyne Equity & Diversity Institute (LREDI) is a nexus of passion, intellect, and drive, and this combination is essential when fulfilling social justice needs via educational outcomes. Her work is quickly making LREDI a national model for equity training, and this is very exciting for everyone at the University." - Michael Dempsey, Dean of Graduate Studies Lenoir

"Aisha is so deserving of the Asheville Chamber's Best in Business Award because she has worked to shift the way we think, respond and the way we do business. Not just at Lenoir Rhyne, in Asheville, but through her work in the development and execution of the LREDI program, she is changing the way that every organization or city that is represented in the program does business". - Emma Sellers, Director of Multicultural affairs

Aisha partners are Western Women Business, Eagle Market Streets Development, Black Wall street AVL, & Dogwood Trust. To learn more about Aisha Adams, please visit aishaadamsmedia.com

About Aisha Adams:Since 2014 Aisha Adams Media, LLC has been inspiring and equipping conscious leaders to become effective lifelong equity advocates. She is an influencer for Equity Advocacy with a heart for community economic development who champions social change advocates, thought leaders and courageous disruptors. You can find out more about Aisha Adams on her website www.aishaadamsmedia.com

