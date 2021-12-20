Woman-Owned Business Law Firm Named Fastest Growing Law Firm For The Fourth Year In A Row

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woman-owned, business law firm Meyer Law, Ltd. named one of the Fastest Growing Law Firms in the United States for the fourth year in a row by Law Firm 500.

With offices in Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles, the lawyers at Meyer Law help businesses of all sizes across the United States with corporate, contracts, employment, intellectual property, fundraising and privacy matters. Meyer Law's clients range from startups that have been featured on ABC's hit show Shark Tank to fast-growing technology companies that have been recognized on the Inc.500 List to large corporations.

"I am incredibly thrilled that Meyer Law has been recognized as one of the fastest growing law firms in the U.S. for the fourth year in a row, and so thankful for our amazing team, thoughtful connections, committed partners and game-changing clients!" said Tricia Meyer, the Founder & Managing Attorney at Meyer Law. "As we all know, the last couple of years have been filled with a variety of challenges and changes," said Meyer, "however, with our model and approach, we have not skipped a beat and instead we have seen extensive growth!"

"It makes sense given the recent surge in startups and there aren't many law firms like ours!" said Meyer. "We're passionate about helping businesses and we love what we do - it's that simple!"

The honorees on the Law Firm 500 are trailblazers in the legal community demonstrating innovation, operational excellence, a commitment to client service and have achieved significant growth in revenues. Find the full list of 2021 Law Firm 500 Award Honorees here: https://lawfirm500.com/2021-award-honorees/. Learn more about Meyer Law at www.MeetMeyerLaw.com and follow Meyer Law on Instagram @loveyourlawyer.

