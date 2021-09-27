Woman-Owned Battery Heated Clothing Company Gobi Heat® Aims To Keep Everyone Warm This Winter

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading heated apparel company Gobi Heat® has elevated the selection of winter clothing with its heated jackets designed with comfort and quality in mind using lightweight wind/water-resistant materials and 3 to 5 zones of conductive threading heat. The heated clothing company also offers a variety of heated beanies, heated hoodies, heated socks, heated gloves and heated vests.

&amp;amp;#160;

Jaye Genung is one of the many women in business that took action to find a better solution problems we face every day.

"Our groundbreaking technology fights back at the restrictions of cold weather and allows you to keep pursuing your goals and passions amidst the cold—whether it be outdoors or even indoors. We offer the widest selection of styles, colors, and sizes of heated clothing out of anyone on the market today," said Jaye Genung, founder of Gobi Heat®

Jaye Genung is one of the many women in business that took action to find a better solution to the problems we face every day in different aspects of life. Her story serves as a motivation to women everywhere to trust your instincts, believe in yourself, and that if you want something done right, sometimes you've got to do it yourself. Genung herself said that, while receptive to the advice of her trusted male colleagues and husband, she makes the final decision in what happens. "Ultimately I'm going to speak up and say: 'No, that's not the way. Here's what we're gonna do.'"

From snowboarding and skiing heated jackets to everyday adventure or hunting heated jackets, there is plenty to choose from. Gobi Heat ® has also taken the classic winter parka to a whole new level with the women's Victoria Puffer and Men's Wolf heated jackets that offer a classically sleek style with up to 140°F of instant heat.

For more information, please visit https://gobiheat.com/

About Gobi Heat ®

Proudly named after the vast Gobi Desert straddling both Mongolia and China, Gobi Heat ® is a Colorado-based company that creates high-quality battery heated apparel, including jackets, hoodies, socks and gloves. Applying cutting-edge technology with today's top styles, Gobi Heat ® offers a diversity of colors and sizes that goes unrivaled by any heated clothing company on the market today.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woman-owned-battery-heated-clothing-company-gobi-heat-aims-to-keep-everyone-warm-this-winter-301386076.html

SOURCE Gobi Heat