Woman-Led Mercury Road Media Launches Halloween Content For Indian, Woman-Owned Video Platform Rizzle.tv

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As interest in short-form video content continues to popularize amid the global pandemic, Mercury Road Media, the full-service production team behind the viral, historically-focused cannabis feminism series High Herstory, has begun making content for Rizzle.

The Halloween themed series includes Ghosts Gone Rizzle, a spooky comedy series told from the point of view of various ghosts - how they passed, their haunting style, and even their dating lives. The other is a found-footage story about Regina Watts, a modern day Nancy Drew, who can 't find her two missing best friends after they tried the Randonautica app. Upon discovering one of their cell phones, she embarks on a social media journey to find some answers.

"We 're embracing Rizzle because they share our vision for female identifying executives in the content creation space," says Jenny Joslin, Mercury Road Media Co-Founder. "Rizzle gives content creators another chance to express themselves without fear of being silenced or shadow banned," says Kendall Watkins, Mercury Road Media Co-Founder. "We hope to inspire more women creators to begin using Rizzle and other short video platforms where their creativity can shine, with very little resources, from the comfort and safety of their homes," says Annette Mia Flores, Mercury Road Media Co-Founder.

Download the Rizzle app to watch Mercury Road Media 's special Halloween video series which are now live.

About Mercury Road MediaMercury Road Media is a female-led, award-winning production company and video agency focused on telling unearthed, inclusive stories about women via branded content, films and original series. Their cannabis media brand and original series, High Herstory, sits at the intersection of cannabis and feminism. For more information, visit https://www.mercuryroadmedia.com/ or https://highherstory.com/

