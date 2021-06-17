Wolters Kluwer To Host Three Expert Panels On The 2021 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey And Legal Industry Transformation

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. will host three webinar panels corresponding with the release of the 2021 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey: Moving Beyond the Pandemic. The panels will feature thought leaders from Wolters Kluwer along with experts from some of the world's largest law firms, professional associations and consulting and research service providers to discuss insights from the independent survey from executive, corporate counsel and global perspectives.

"The survey results affirm that, as the pandemic accelerated the transformation of the legal industry, there are challenges ahead for legal professionals to keep pace with that transformation," said Dean Sonderegger, head of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "It will be critical for legal organizations to identify the right pathways to make smart investments in technology and innovation to stay competitive and prepare for the future."

Sonderegger will participate in the executive perspectives panel, moderated by Victoria Hudgins, a reporter for Legaltech News. The panel will air live on June 22 from 11:00 AM to 12:00PM EDT .Sonderegger and Hudgins will be joined on the panel by the following experts:

Katie Debord , Chief Innovation Officer, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP;

, Chief Innovation Officer, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP; Richard Tromans , Founder of Tromans Consulting and Artificial Lawyer;

, Founder of Tromans Consulting and Artificial Lawyer; Jeroen Zweers , Founder of NOUN #TheLegalInnovationAgency, Vice President of The European Legal Technology Association (ELTA) and Founder of Dutch Legal Tech; and

, Founder of NOUN #TheLegalInnovationAgency, Vice President of The European Legal Technology Association (ELTA) and Founder of Dutch Legal Tech; and Martin O'Malley , Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory.

The global perspectives panel will be moderated by David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, U.S., and Bas Kniphorst, Managing Director of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, Benelux. The panel will air live on June 24 from 11:00AM to 12:00PM EDT and feature as panelists:

Diederik Benschop , Leader of the Center for Tax and Legal Knowledge, EY;

, Leader of the Center for Tax and Legal Knowledge, EY; Sarah Fahy , Global Head of Research and Library, Allen & Overy;

, Global Head of Research and Library, Allen & Overy; Saskia Mehlhorn , US Director, Knowledge Services, Norton Rose Fulbright ; and

, US Director, Knowledge Services, ; and Jean O'Grady , Knowledge Strategy and Insight Leader, Founder of Dewey B. Strategic.

The corporate counsel perspectives panel will be moderated by Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. The panel will air live on June 30 from 11:00AM to 12:00PM EDT and feature as panelists:

Tommie-Ann Ferreira , Director, Contracts Management & Legal Operations, Rakuten Americas;

, Director, Contracts Management & Legal Operations, Rakuten Americas; Terra Potter , General Counsel, EMEA/AP, Hexcel Corporation;

, General Counsel, EMEA/AP, Hexcel Corporation; Mark Brennan , Partner & Tech and Telecoms Sector Group Leader, Hogan Lovells;

, Partner & Tech and Telecoms Sector Group Leader, Hogan Lovells; Marlene Gebauer , Director of Knowledge Management, Locke Lord ; and

, Director of Knowledge Management, ; and Chris Johnson , Senior Legal Counsel, North America , Avery Dennison .

Each panel will provide professional insights based on experience and expertise for an audience of corporate counsel, law firms, researchers and other industry stakeholders. To attend a webinar, please click the hyperlinks for each panel:

Driving Law Firm Profitability: 2021 Future Ready Lawyer: Executive Perspectives, June 22, 2021

Navigating Information Globally: 2021 Future Ready Lawyer, June 24, 2021

Corporate Legal Departments Beyond the Pandemic - Are You Future Ready? June 30, 2021

The full 2021 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey: Moving Beyond the Pandemic can be found here.

About the 2021 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer SurveyThe 2021 Future Ready Lawyer Survey: Moving Beyond the Pandemic from Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory included quantitative interviews with 700 lawyers in law firms, legal departments and business services firms across the U.S. and nine European countries - the United Kingdom, Germany, The Netherlands, Italy, France, Spain, Poland, Belgium and Hungary - to examine how client expectations, technology and other factors are affecting the future of law and how legal organizations are prepared to address them. The survey was conducted online for Wolters Kluwer by a leading international research organization from March 4 to 18, 2021.

