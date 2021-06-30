Wolters Kluwer's U.S. COVID-19 Solution Named A Winner In The 2021 SIIA Business Technology CODiE Awards

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that the U.S. COVID-19 Solution won the 2021 SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award for the Best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. launched an extensive suite of information to assist legal professionals and the public. Assets included a complimentary COVID-19 focus page on an open web site that tracks significant developments through news, primary sources, and industry insights from legal experts. Additionally, Wolters Kluwer released the COVID-19 State & Federal Compare Smart Chart™, a tool that provides up-to-date information on various topics and areas of the law impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are proud of the work we accomplished during the pandemic to ensure that our customers and those in the legal industry had the necessary solution to keep track of the constantly shifting legal landscape," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are very pleased that the 2021 SIIA Business Technology CODiE Awards recognized our ongoing efforts to leverage our deep domain expertise and best-in-class solution so that our customers could effectively advise their businesses and clients during such a difficult time."

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. was named a 2021 CODiE Award finalist for five products including Cheetah® for Corporate Counsel for Best Legal Solution, Kluwer Arbitration Practice Plus for Best Legal Solution, and Kluwer Competition Law was nominated in both the Best Legal Solution and Best Data Tools and Platforms categories. Additionally, Connected Quizzing was a finalist in the Best Formative Assessment Solution category.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review which determines the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

