Wolters Kluwer Partners With Clifford Chance Paris To Host Artificial Intelligence And International Arbitration Webinar

The virtual event will include a panel of distinguished speakers to discuss the rewards and risks of the use of artificial intelligence in international arbitration

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panelists from Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., Google and Clifford Chance Paris will participate in an exciting digital discussion on artificial intelligence (AI) and international arbitration on Thursday, December 3 at 4 PM CET. International arbitration experts can sign up for the digital event, titled "Artificial Intelligence and Arbitrations: Should We Keep It Real?," via the registration page.

This fast-paced panel discussion will cover AI's potential uses in international arbitration including when it comes to the decision-making process. Dean Sonderegger, head of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., Bertrand Rondepierre, Research Program Manager at Google IA, and Simon Greenberg, Partner in Clifford Chance's international arbitration group, will participate in the panel discussion, moderated by Alexis Foucard and Karolina Rozycka, Senior Associates of Clifford Chance Paris. Participants will be able to ask questions as well as participate in quiz questions with prizes for the winners.

Topics to be covered include:

What is AI and how reliable is it?

What could AI be used for in international arbitration?

Can AI change the decision-making process in international arbitration?

Is AI compatible with the specificities of this particular means of dispute resolution?

"I am looking forward to participating in this panel to discuss technology's impacts on international arbitration," said Sonderegger. "We have already seen some of the impacts of AI on other areas of the law, and this panel has the potential to shed light on what developments we can expect to see in international commercial arbitration in the near future."

"AI holds an incredible potential to change the way we think about our interaction with technology," said Rondepierre. "We'll show that it's not as opaque as you could expect with basic explanations for you to build a high level of understanding."

"A surge in using AI in international arbitrations is around the corner, whether we like it or not," said Greenberg. "We will focus on some of the less-explored potential uses of AI, as well as its technical limitations and certain philosophical and ethical dilemmas."

To register for "Artificial Intelligence and Arbitration: Should We Keep It Real?," click here.

About Clifford ChanceWith significant depth and range of resources across five continents, Clifford Chance is one of the world's pre-eminent law firms. They have a range of clients which include corporates from all the commercial and industrial sectors, governments, regulators, trade bodies and not-for-profit organizations. Clifford Chance strives to exceed expectations for their clients and give them the highest-quality advice and legal insight.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Linda GharibDirector, CommunicationsWolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-partners-with-clifford-chance-paris-to-host-artificial-intelligence-and-international-arbitration-webinar-301183862.html

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.