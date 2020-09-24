Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Wins Three Stevie Awards In 2020 International Business Awards®

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. has won Stevie Awards for three innovative legal and learning solutions as part of The 2020 International Business Awards ®. The accolades include a Gold Award for both PracticePerfect and Connected Quizzing and a Silver Stevie Award for the Sexual Harassment & Workplace Compliance Suite on Cheetah™.

PracticePerfect, which earned a Gold Stevie Award for Postsecondary Learning Solution, is an interactive study aid from Wolters Kluwer, designed to help law students review core topics and test their ability to recall and correctly apply the law. The Video Library gives students access to animated videos with diverse characters covering all course topics that they can watch in "interactive mode" to keep them engaged with hypothetical questions they are prompted to answer throughout. PracticePerfect also incorporates many elements of learning science, including practicing recall, spaced repetition, interleaving, feedback, and multiple modalities for richer memory encoding.

Connected Quizzing (CQ), which earned a Gold Stevie Award for Postsecondary Personalized Learning Solution, is an assessment tool from Wolters Kluwer for law schools to test their understanding and provides timely feedback to improve learning outcomes. CQ is simple to implement and integrates seamlessly with law school course curricula. Additionally, it is delivered through an easy-to-use, responsive interface on the cloud-based CasebookConnect platform, where law students and faculty can access their other essential digital learning tools for law school from any device.

The Sexual Harassment & Workplace Compliance Suite on Cheetah, which won a Silver Stevie Award in the Business-to-Business Products category, delivers essential resources on preventative measures and effective responses to claims of sexual harassment in the workplace. This innovative digital suite provides guidance on sexual harassment prevention, workplace best practices, relevant news updates, and proper handling of claims for employment law attorneys, compliance and human resource professionals, and in-house corporate counsel. Users can also find ready-to-use practice tools to properly address harassment investigation issues and litigation matters, saving them valuable time, money and resources.

"We developed these legal and learning solutions to offer our customers deep domain expertise, actionable insight, and intelligent tools," said Dean Sonderegger, head of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are excited that the 2020 International Business Awards have recognized these solutions and the value that they provide for the legal professionals and law school community we serve."

All organizations operating worldwide are eligible to submit nominations to The International Business Awards in a wide range of categories, honoring achievement in every aspect of work. More than 3,800 nominations were reviewed in the judging process this year from more than 60 nations.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

