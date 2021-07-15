Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Wins Three Golden Bridge Business And Innovation Awards

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is proud to announce that three of its most acclaimed legal solutions, M&A Deals on RBsourceFilings, API for Cheetah™, and the COVID-19 State & Federal Compare Smart Chart have been recognized with Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards for 2021.

"I am proud that our market-leading solutions have been recognized by the 2021 Golden Bridge Awards," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We have continued to accelerate our efforts to provide innovative solutions and best-in-class content for our customers, and these solutions have helped to drive efficiency and insights for a wide range of legal professionals."

M&A Deals on RBsourceFilings, which earned a Silver Award for Business Information Solution, optimizes the M&A agreement drafting and negotiating process. M&A Deals boosts an attorney's negotiating position by giving them deep insight into the past agreements of deal counterparties, understanding of what is typical for the industry, and the past deals of an acquiring firm. Powerful full text search and browse tools guide attorneys to specific language that will boost their position, from a database of thousands of M&A agreements and over 800,000 individual clauses. To learn more about M&A Deals on RBsourceFilings , visit: https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/store/transactional-law-suite/

Application Programming Interface (API) for Cheetah™, which earned a Gold Award for Solution for Integrating Content into the Workflow, enables the seamless integration of Wolters Kluwer's deep domain expertise into practitioners' workflow. This enhancement makes it possible for law firms and other customers to access Wolters Kluwer's content from its award-winning Cheetah™ platform more quickly and efficiently, enabling decision making and access to valuable insights from anywhere, any time. To learn more about Application Programming Interface (API) for Cheetah™, visit: https://know.wolterskluwerlr.com/LP=2284

The COVID-19 State & Federal Compare Smart Chart, which earned Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. a Gold Award for Company Innovation of the Year, is a tool that provides up to date information on various topics impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, it looks at Labor & Employment, federal stimulus efforts, federal and state executive orders and actions, tax law, and other focus areas. Knowing the legal community was impacted by the pandemic professionally and personally, Wolters Kluwer included content coverage around topics it normally does not focus on, such as education, so that parents would be able to track mandates set by their state related to their children. The Smart Chart™ remains free on the open web and within the Cheetah™ platform today.

The Golden Bridge Awards recognize and honor the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Linda GharibDirector, Brand & CommunicationsWolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-legal--regulatory-us-wins-three-golden-bridge-business-and-innovation-awards-301335053.html

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.