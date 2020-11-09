Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Wins Three Golden Bridge Business And Innovation Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is proud to announce that three of its most acclaimed legal solutions, PracticePerfect, Connected Quizzing and Cheetah™ for Corporate Counsel, have been recognized with Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards for 2020.

The Golden Bridge Awards is a premier business awards program that recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and other professional categories. All organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter.

"These solutions were developed as part of Wolters Kluwer's continued commitment to provide customers and students with programs and tools to harness expert information, lessening their work loads and offering great insights," said Dean Sonderegger, head of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are thrilled that the 2020 Golden Bridge Awards have recognized these solutions for their ability to drive value, efficiency and productivity for the legal professionals and law school community we serve."

PracticePerfect, which earned a Gold Award for Learning Capacity-Building Solution, is an interactive study aid from Wolters Kluwer, designed to help law students review core topics and test their ability to recall and correctly apply the law. The Video Library gives students access to animated videos covering all course topics that they can watch in "interactive mode" to keep them engaged with hypothetical questions they are prompted to answer throughout. PracticePerfect also incorporates many elements of learning science, including practicing recall, spaced repetition, interleaving, feedback and multiple modalities for richer memory encoding.

Connected Quizzing (CQ), which earned a Gold Award for Student Assessment Solution, is an assessment tool from Wolters Kluwer used by law schools to test students' understanding of subject matter, while providing timely feedback to improve learning outcomes. CQ is simple to implement and integrates seamlessly with law school course curricula. Additionally, the tool features an easy-to-use, responsive interface on the cloud-based CasebookConnect platform, where law students and faculty can access their other essential digital learning tools for law school from any device.

Cheetah for Corporate Counsel, which earned a Gold Award for Legal Information Solution, is designed to help users meet and exceed the industry's ever-increasing demands by providing a wide range of content and tools in a single package, making it the only offering on the market with such a breadth of resources at a predictable price point. Organized with the workflow demands of corporate legal departments in mind, the solution enables corporate counsel to quickly advise on complex issues, mitigate new risks efficiently and ensure better control over outside corporate counsel budgets. Cheetah for Corporate Counsel addresses the pain points that corporate counsel professionals are experiencing due to these increased demands from COVID-19, while enabling them to take control of their role as strategic advisors within their companies.

To learn more about PracticePerfect , visit: https://www.casebookconnect.com/practiceperfect

To learn more about Connected Quizzing , visit: http://www.casebookconnect.com/CQ

To learn more about Cheetah for Corporate Counsel , visit: https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/store/cheetah/corporate-counsel/

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Linda GharibDirector, CommunicationsWolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-legal--regulatory-us-wins-three-golden-bridge-business-and-innovation-awards-301168866.html

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.