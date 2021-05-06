Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Wins Seven Stevie Awards In 2021 American Business Awards®

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. has earned seven Stevie Awards as part of the 2021 American Business Awards ®for several of its groundbreaking legal solutions. The accolades include Gold Stevie Awards for M&A Deals on RBsourceFilings, PracticePerfect, and Federal Developments Knowledge Center with Cheetah Integration, and Kluwer Arbitration Practice Plus, and Bronze Awards for Kluwer Competition Law, Cheetah® for Corporate Counsel, and Federal Developments Knowledge Center with Cheetah Integration.

"At Wolters Kluwer, we are committed to developing digital solutions that enable our customers to deliver deep impact by leveraging expert information, actionable insights, and intelligent tools," said Dean Sonderegger, head of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are honored that the 2021 American Business Awards recognized these solutions that improve workflows, enhance efficiency, and drive greater value."

M&A Deals on RBsourceFilings, which earned a Gold Stevie Award for Business Information Solution, boosts attorneys' negotiating position by giving them deep insight into the past agreements of deal counterparties, understanding of what is typical for the industry, and the past deals of an acquiring firm. Powerful full text search and browse tools guide attorneys to specific language that will boost their position, from a database of thousands of M&A agreements and over 800,000 individual clauses.

PracticePerfect, which won a Gold Stevie Award in the Legal Information Solution category, provides an interactive study aid designed to help law students understand core topics and test their ability to recall and correctly apply the law. PracticePerfect incorporates many elements of learning science, including practicing recall, spaced repetition, interleaving, feedback, and multiple contexts and modalities for richer memory encoding.

Federal Developments Knowledge Center with Cheetah Integration earned a Gold Stevie Award for Search Technology Solution and a Bronze Stevie Award for Legal Information Solution. The product provides all federal legislative, regulatory and executive content available in one location to streamline monitoring of federal information. Information is updated in near real time and categorized according to status, policy area, agency or type, improving discoverability and ensuring currency.

Kluwer Arbitration Practice Plus, which won a Gold Stevie Award in the Legal Information Solution category, provides practical tools and actionable guidance for legal professionals supporting them throughout the different stages of the arbitration process. The solution offers step-by-step guidance, comparative tools and reliable answers to help legal professionals minimize risk, make informed decisions quickly and develop a sound arbitration strategy.

Kluwer Competition Law (KCL), which won a Bronze Stevie Award in the Legal Information Solution category, provides a combination of in-depth analysis and primary source with current awareness and practice tools. Developed in collaboration with market leaders, KCL is supported with cutting-edge technology and embedded in the workflow of competition and antitrust practitioners.

Cheetah® for Corporate Counsel earned a Bronze Stevie Award for Business Information Solution, and is designed to reflect the needs and everyday workflows of corporate counsel. The wide-ranging content and easy-to-use tools within the solution allow users to efficiently keep their business moving forward through increased response times, staying up to date on the impact of legal changes and risk mitigation.

All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations to The American Business Awards in a wide range of categories, honoring achievement in every aspect of work. More than 3,800 nominations were reviewed in the judging process this year by more than 250 professionals. Six of Wolters Kluwer's solutions earned a 2021 American Business Award.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

