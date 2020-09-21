Wolters Kluwer Launches New Resource Toolkit To Navigate Employee Leave Laws

The new portfolio of resources will support compliance for one of the most quickly evolving areas of employment and human resources law

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the launch of the new Employee Leave Toolkit, a multi-faceted solution to support employment law attorneys, in-house counsel, corporate human resources and other professionals that have to navigate the complex patchwork of employee leave laws. The Employee Leave Toolkit is the latest labor and employment law enhancement available on Cheetah™, Wolters Kluwer's acclaimed legal research platform.

Employee leave laws govern whether an employer must allow employees to take time off, either paid or unpaid, under a number of different circumstances. In addition to myriad state and federal statutes and regulations already surrounding employee leave, recent pandemic-related federal laws have only compounded the complexity involved in the proper administration of employee leave.

The Employee Leave Toolkit provides a go-to solution to help professionals and the organizations they advise understand and effectively manage employee leave issues. Designed for speed, built on the foundation of applicable laws and regulations in all jurisdictions, and updated regularly, this toolkit provides access to a powerful collection of practical tools and guidance that can be used by any business with 15 or more employees and all law firms advising clients on employment law matters.

"Leave compliance is one of the most challenging areas of employment and human resources law, and the pandemic has highlighted the complexities of leave compliance and its impacts on thousands of employers across the country," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We created the Employee Leave Toolkit to help practitioners navigate leave issues and requirements to ensure compliance and to avoid penalties by providing practical guidance and tools that are easy to use, easy to understand and constantly updated to reflect the latest available information. "

The Employee Leave Toolkit includes:

State and Federal Employee Leave Compare Smart Chart;

Family and Medical Leave Guide Treatise;

Employee Leave Tracker News Feed;

Family and Medical Leave - Practice Aids

FMLA-ADA Leave Advisor Decision Tree Practice Tool;

Terminating an Employee During FMLA Leave SmartTask; and

Family and Medical Leave Training for Managers and Supervisors Training Kit.

As one of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.'s most acclaimed solutions, Cheetah is an intuitive legal research platform powered by Wolters Kluwer's world-class content. The solution combines an easy-to-use, responsive interface with Wolters Kluwer's deep domain expertise and curated analysis to provide legal professionals with in-depth, accurate, and up-to-date information in a single location.

To learn more about the new Employee Leave Toolkit, visit: https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/store/employee-leave-library/

Wolters Kluwer provides world-class content on labor and employment law. On Wednesday, September 23 at 1 PM EDT, Wolters Kluwer will host a complimentary CLE webinar entitled "ADA, FMLA, and the COVID-19 pandemic: How do they all come together?" Labor and employment law analyst Pamela Wolf, J.D., will moderate a panel of experts to discuss employee leave issues, how the ADA and the FMLA intersect, and the impact of the FFCRA and the COVID-19 pandemic on these leave laws. To register for the webinar, visit: https://know.wolterskluwerlr.com/LP=2169

