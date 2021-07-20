Wolters Kluwer Launches Bankruptcy Essentials

Wolters Kluwer brings the new digital solution for legal practitioners to market ahead of an expected increase in demand for bankruptcy practitioners following the expiration of COVID-19 aid

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the launch of Bankruptcy Essentials, a digital research and analysis solution that streamlines the process of managing bankruptcy litigation and restructuring transactions. Developed and curated by industry-leading practitioners, the solution integrates expert content with intuitive topical navigation to provide lawyers and law librarians at all levels of experience with a 360-degree view of key bankruptcy issues.

"Following a period of low bankruptcy rates due to COVID-19 relief, industry experts anticipate an increase in bankruptcies in 2021 as aid expires - and as a result, there will be an increase in demand for practitioners who understand how new laws impact this practice area," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "In addition to bankruptcies, restructurings and refinancings are also significantly up. Bankruptcy Essentials provides commentary and analysis of bankruptcy topics that are being disputed today, providing practitioners with practical information that they can use to take on a broad range of cases."

Bankruptcy Essentials combines Wolters Kluwer's leading content with intuitive topical navigation to provide practitioners and law firm librarians with practical insights and increased efficiency for bankruptcy litigation and restructuring transactions. Developed by Wolters Kluwer's experts in recent months, the content is current, curated, and delivered in a comprehensive, clear layout that makes it easy for practitioners to gain a deep understanding of core bankruptcy issues and apply them in real time.

Similar to Wolters Kluwer's Tax Essentials product, Bankruptcy Essentials provides topical based content for bankruptcy and restructuring practice areas, designed for a native digital experience.

