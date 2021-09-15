Wolters Kluwer Expands Practical Insights Topic Module For Kluwer Arbitration Practice Plus

With this enhancement, Kluwer Arbitration Practice Plus (KAPP) is the solution for arbitration practitioners to deliver actionable guidance, mitigate risk and optimize case strategy in the arbitration process

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the inclusion of additional topics to the Practical Insights module in Kluwer Arbitration Practice Plus (KAPP). The 23 topics expand Kluwer Arbitration's capabilities to guide practitioners through the most important steps of the arbitral process.

Launched in December 2019, KAPP is a practical extension to Kluwer Arbitration, the world's leading research solution for international arbitration. With the extended coverage of Practical Insights, KAPP will support arbitration practitioners at all levels of experience in delivering actionable guidance for key decisions. The topics, which by the end of this month will reach 23 and then approximately 40 by November 2021, guide users through the arbitral process to drive efficiency, mitigate risk and optimize case strategy. This kind of practical guidance is especially useful in complex, real-world scenarios, including those arising in the early stages of arbitral proceedings, the conduct of the proceedings, evidentiary issues and multi-party arbitrations.

The Practical Insights by topic offer a gateway to users into Kluwer Arbitration's deep archives of commentaries, decisions, rules and other important research materials. Practical Insights by topic are overseen by four General Editors, who are globally-based: Prof. Joshua Karton (Queen's University, Canada), Simon Greenberg ( Clifford Chance, Paris), Dr. Fan Yang (Stephenson Harwood, London), and Kiran Nasir Gore (The George Washington University Law School, Washington, DC).

"Practical Insights by topic offer a combination of real-world guidance, deep domain expertise and trustworthy resources for arbitration practitioners," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager for the International Group within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "With the addition of further topics, we enhance KAPP, and we are continuing to expand Kluwer Arbitration's capabilities as a full-service solution that provides our customers with the right tools to drive to the best possible outcomes during the arbitral process. More enhancements will be announced before the end of the year."

Cindy Ko, Registered Foreign Lawyer ( Singapore), Stephenson Harwood noted, "I am very impressed with Practical Insights which was prepared by practitioners for practitioners. The design and set-up shows real attention was given to the needs of a practicing arbitration lawyer. The section on 'Practical Steps' sets this apart from a regular commentary text. The 'Country and Institution Comparison' tab provides easy cross-referencing and comparison of laws in different jurisdictions and arbitral institutional rules at a single glance. It is a very useful tool for any arbitration lawyer given the increasingly international and multi-jurisdictional nature of arbitration work."

Practical Insights, while targeting law firm-based users, also offers superb guidance to a wide range of other users requiring practical guidance, including academics, research institutions, government and corporate legal departments. It is intended to aid the user in:

Quickly locating salient information;

Recognizing nuances and understanding non-standard issues;

Raising 'red flags' and highlighting high impact factors;

Comparing differences in approach across jurisdictions and institutions; and

Proceeding to recommended reading for more in-depth analysis.

To learn more, visit: https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/solutions/kluwerarbitration/practiceplus

