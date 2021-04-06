Wolters Kluwer Enhances Capital Markets Offerings On RBsourceFilings With IPO Vital Signs And M&A Deals

The new modules will support capital markets and M&A practitioners during a record-breaking and competitive year for the market

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is proud to announce two new modules for RBsourceFilings: IPO Vital Signs and M&A Deals. With IPO and mergers and acquisitions markets as competitive as ever, these modules will provide fast access, powerful research tools, and actionable intelligence to enable negotiating strategy and valuable insight for capital markets practitioners.

The new features enable attorneys to locate specific deal terms more efficiently, compare clause language across agreements, and benchmark and compare IPO metrics across industries and market participants.

"With the IPO market on track to break records this year and M&A volume continuing to increase, it's becoming more important for attorneys to access expert insights that help them stay competitive in the current landscape," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "The addition of IPO Vital Signs and M&A Deals to RBsourceFilings delivers an expert solution that provides analytics, model agreements, and deal points to provide intelligence into evolving deal terms and market trends. This can help firms win new business, retain trusted clients and deliver better outcomes for clients."

Building on its market-leading content and solutions for capital markets practice areas, Wolters Kluwer has integrated these modules into RBsourceFilings to provide attorneys in private practice and corporate counsel with efficient access M&A and IPO deal analytics, regulatory insights, SEC filings and agreements on a single platform. These new modules build upon Wolters Kluwer's recent introduction of Merger Threshold Monitor on Kluwer Competition Law, the only source of dynamically updated and actively edited merger control information. Together, these modules equip capital markets attorneys with a more streamlined process to drive increased client service delivery.

M&A Deals boosts practitioners' negotiating power by providing insights into the past terms of deal counterparties. M&A Deals also efficiently compares and redlines specific clause language across Wolters Kluwer's database of more than 800,000 individual clauses. IPO Vital Signs provides market share rankings of issuers counsel, underwriters counsel, and other IPO team members as well as critical insights into fees, lockup agreements, and other critical deal terms.

Features of the modules include:

- M&A Deals' unique design makes it easy to locate, analyze, and compare over 800,000 individual clauses, eliminating the need to pull apart large complex agreements;- M&A Deals includes Practical Guidance for each clause type, available immediately upon viewing any document in the database; - IPO Vital Signs includes 190 pre-defined, downloadable reports that instantly present thousands of statistics for effective IPO decision making and benchmarking; and - IPO Vital Signs supports the broadest range of IPO activity, including IPO market development, client advisement, and drafting the IPO Prospectus.

For more information on M&A Deals and IPO Vital Signs on RBsourceFilings, visit: https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/store/transactional-law-suite/

