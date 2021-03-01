Wolters Kluwer Announces Enhancements To Enable Seamless Integration Of Cheetah Content

New features allow users to access deep domain expertise more quickly and easily to provide actionable content and a more efficient workflow

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced a new Application Programming Interface (API) to enable the seamless integration of Wolters Kluwer's deep domain expertise into practitioners' workflow. This enhancement makes it possible for law firms and other customers to access Wolters Kluwer's content from its award-winning Cheetah™ platform more quickly and efficiently, enabling decision making and access to valuable insights from anywhere, any time.

"More than ever, our customers need tools that provide expert content at their point of need and integrate it seamlessly into their workflow," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. " Wolters Kluwer is pleased to take steps to make its content more actionable for customers by providing this capability, enabling more ways to make our information available without requiring login credentials, or even accessing our Cheetah platform."

The new Search API allows access to Wolters Kluwer Treatise content through a representational state transfer (REST) based API framework. The feature will enable practitioners to work with their IT department to embed Cheetah's native research experience within their firm's intranet portal to access expert information seamlessly. In addition to essential search and filtering capabilities, the API includes the ability to print, download, and preview results from within your firm's environment. The search API includes a turnkey widget that provides for an "out of the box" search User Interface to serve as a reference implementation for the integration work required by a user's IT team.

This announcement is Wolters Kluwer's latest move in a series of enhancements to enable greater use and distribution of its content, including:

Expansion and simplification of Single Sign-On with seamless authentication: This capability makes it possible for law firm users to access Wolters Kluwer information securely without being prompted to enter their user ID or password;

Permanent links: Establishment of permanent links to chapter, sub-chapter, and practical content for easy linking and bookmarking in documents, SharePoint practice pages, and other systems;

Expansion of widgets: Wolters Kluwer now offers more than 850 customizable Title and Practice Tool Widgets that are designed to easily integrate within the law firm's portal environment and provide seamless access to specific content, treatises, or practice tools such as multi-state smart charts; and

Fast access by citation feature: This tool allows users to efficiently find, print and download targeted Cheetah primary source content and forms directly from their portal without needing to enter a User ID or password.

