NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch LLP is pleased to announce that John R. Hein and Joshua M. Slocum have been promoted to Partner, effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Hein and Mr. Slocum are based in the firm's New York City office and practice in the firm's litigation group.

"We are thrilled to welcome John and Josh to the partnership of the firm. Both have demonstrated extraordinary talent and unwavering commitment to our clients," said David Wollmuth, the firm's Managing Partner. "We look forward to their continued contributions to our clients and our firm, and we congratulate them on this professional milestone."

Mr. Hein is an experienced litigator of a wide range of complex commercial disputes including securities and financial services litigation, business disputes involving contracts, torts, fraud, and other common law and statutory claims, and related appellate matters. Mr. Hein earned his J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and his Certificate in Business and Public Policy from Wharton School of Business in 2009. He received his A.B. from Harvard College in 2006. A native New Yorker, Mr. Hein is a graduate of Regis High School in Manhattan.

Mr. Slocum is experienced in high-stakes domestic and cross-border commercial disputes before federal and state courts around the country, as well as arbitral institutions worldwide. He joined the firm in March 2020 after more than a decade in the litigation department at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. Mr. Slocum earned his J.D. from New York University School of Law in 2008, his M.A. from Brown University in 2004, and his B.A. from the University of Texas in 2000. He clerked for the Honorable Faith S. Hochberg in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Contact: Robin Teel, 212-382-3300 EXT302, rteel@wmd-law.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wollmuth-maher--deutsch-llp-announces-two-new-litigation-partners-301213254.html

SOURCE Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch LLP