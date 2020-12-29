WoLF Releases Media Style Guide For Journalists Reporting On Sex And Gender

WASHINGTON, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Liberation Front (WoLF) released a Media Style Guide on Tuesday for journalists reporting on issues related to sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, and women's rights.

The style guide provides an alternative to popular guidance that pushes unethical or confusing language related to women's rights, such as that put forth by the Trans Journalists Association which was adopted by the Society for Professional Journalists.

The WoLF Media Style Guide provides a more accurate and ethical way to report on issues that impact women and girls. The guidelines reflect a scientific understanding of concepts like sex and gender, are informed by a feminist perspective, and adhere to the strictest principles of journalism ethics including "truth and accuracy," "fairness and impartiality," and "humanity."

The 34-page document provides specific and detailed guidance for journalists reporting on violence and discrimination against women and girls, sexual orientation and LGB issues, and issues related to trans identities. Additionally, the guide also contains definitions of commonly misused terms, resources for dispelling misinformation, and a list of expert sources for reporters on related topics.

Natasha Chart, Executive Director of WoLF, said, "The journalism profession is failing women, and the general public, by misrepresenting the facts on gender identity and prostitution. They've accepted ideological gags on their reporting, and allowed gender identity activists and sex industry publicists to serve as political minders, with editors refusing to back writers against unreasonable social media mobs. We hope more media outlets will stand up for their rights, and everyone else's, to speak the truth."

Download the media style guide here: womensliberationfront.org/news/wolf-media-style-guide

About WoLFWoLF is a nonprofit organization based in the United States. We work to protect, advance, and restore the rights of women and girls by focusing on the issues that almost no other feminist organization will tackle. We are a radical feminist organization comprised entirely of women (adult, human females) and our work is largely focused on addressing the ways that gender is used as a tool to oppress women under patriarchy.

