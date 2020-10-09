Wolf Popper LLP Announces Investigation On Behalf Of Investors In Nikola Corporation

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of purchasers of Nikola Corporation (NKLA) - Get Report.

Nikola was founded in 2014 by Trevor Milton to design and manufacture semi-trucks powered by hydrogen fuel cells and batteries. On June 3, 2020, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. merged with Nikola enabling Nikola to become a publicly traded company. Before the market opened on September 10, 2020, Hindenburg Research issued a negative report on Nikola which alleged that Milton had made misleading statements about Nikola, the functionality of its semi-trucks, the company's battery technology, and other matters. On this news, NKLA's stock price fell over 11% to $37.57 per share. Over the next few days, news came out that the Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York were examining allegations related to Nikola's public statements. Finally on September 21, 2020, Nikola announced Milton was stepping down as the Executive Chairman of the Board. As a result of all the negative news, Nikola's stock price has fallen from $42.37 per share to $23.57 per share as of October 6, 2020.

Nikola investors who have lost over $100,000 on trading in Nikola common stock should contact Joshua Ruthizer at (212) 451-9668 or (877) 370-7703 or at jruthizer@wolfpopper.com.

