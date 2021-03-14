WoLF Joined By Over 40 Organizations In Calling For UN To Abandon Regressive "Gender Theory" Framework

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty-three organizations and 41 individuals from ten countries have joined the Women's Liberation Front (WoLF) in calling for an end to the international implementation of "gender theory," specifically in...

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty-three organizations and 41 individuals from ten countries have joined the Women's Liberation Front (WoLF) in calling for an end to the international implementation of "gender theory," specifically in reference to gender identity ideology, in response to a call for input from the United Nations Independent Expert for the Human Rights Council.

The signatories include United Families International, caWsbar ( Canada,) Concerned Women for America (US), The Countess Didn't Fight For This ( Ireland), Hands Across the Aisle (US), The Heritage Foundation (US), Independent Women's Voice (US), LGB Fight Back (U.S.), OBJECT (UK), Standing for Women (UK), Spinifex Press ( Australia), Trans Rational Educational Voices (U.S.), and Women's Human Rights Campaign - Brasil ( view the full submission here).

The call for input requests documentation on how critiques of gender theory, "are being used to fuel violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity and their particular impact on sexual and reproductive rights."

The submission put forward by WoLF documents how gender theory promotes harm to LGB individuals, women and girls, and liberal ideals such as freedom of speech—all in direct opposition to the stated goals and initiatives of the United Nations.

The response also notes the biased nature of the request for input itself, and calls for "oversight from the Human Rights Council to rein in an Independent Expert who is working contrary to the mission and goals of the United Nations system.

"Both the wide ideological range of organizations and individuals who have joined us in this submission, and what public opinion research has been undertaken," said Natasha Chart, WoLF Executive Director, "demonstrates the depth of the challenge gender identity theory poses to the fundamental truths and values of society. We hope the UN will listen, and refuse to adopt this secular political faith."

A statement by the UK-based group, We Are Fair Cop, one of the signatory organizations, stated, "We are deeply concerned that we are seeing the rise of totalitarianism in what were once healthy democracies and we hope that the UN are alive to this danger and will take action to prevent it. Freedom of speech and expression is the bedrock of any functioning society."

