Wohler Releases AoIP & Analog Options For Their IVAM1-1

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wohler introduces two new 'plug-in' option cards for their iVAM1-1, their budget priced 16 channel audio-video monitor.

AoIP: When upgrading the iVAM1-1 to monitor Dante, Ravenna or 2110 signals, the AoIP card is included. Customers specify either Dante or Ravenna and both options are capable of monitoring 2110-30. The card also includes primary & secondary RJ-45 Ethernet ports, enabling hitless (redundant) 2022-7 monitoring. Additionally, a 1 Gigabet network SFP cage is included, capable of monitoring AoIP input streams via fiber input (Dante, Ravenna, 2110-30). A TOSLINK (SPDIF) input connector, often used to monitor the output of set top boxes, is included for convenience.

Analog: For those requiring additional analog inputs, the new analog option card offers a further 8 balanced inputs and outputs on DB-25 connectors as well as a TOSLINK (SPDIF) connector.

"These option cards further increase the flexibility of our iVAM1-1 by offering the choice of Dante or Ravenna or 2110-30, in a hitless 2022-7 configuration. This allows our customers to purchase the signal source options they need today with an easy and cost effective upgrade path for additional signal sources, as and when required, says Mike Kelly, President. "The flexibility for monitoring signals of various types is a core value at Wohler and these newest option cards that extend and expand the iVAM1-1 continue to make Wohler the optimal monitoring choice for almost every application imaginable.

