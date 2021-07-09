Wobot.ai, The AI-powered Video Analytics Platform, Announces The Launch Of A New SaaS-based And Simplified Version Of Its Product

NEW DELHI, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wobot.ai , the AI-powered video analytics platform, today announced the launch of a new SaaS-based and simplified version of its product.

NEW DELHI, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wobot.ai , the AI-powered video analytics platform, today announced the launch of a new SaaS-based and simplified version of its product. Wobot.ai is now equipped with 100+ AI-powered checklists built for businesses across industries such as QSRs, cloud kitchens, restaurants, hospitality, retail and manufacturing. As a result, companies can now gain deeper, actionable and real-time insights into processes to improve process compliance by identifying best practices seamlessly through their existing CCTV cameras.

Wobot.ai is a simple, smart and effective way to bring all your CCTVs to one window and automate viewing with an objective to enhance best practices and create role models within organizations. The new release has a lot of features, to name a few -

Easier and faster onboarding with direct Sign-up link

Choose from over 100 tasks to automate

Complete control on setup, schedules and billing

Streamlined Viewing of camera on the go

Simpler view across team

Free for life for up to 10 cameras

Wobot.ai is now open for sign-ups for all. The platform is compatible with all types of CCTV cameras and supports quick viewing, multi-device access, and robust remote assistance making it a one-stop platform for operational excellence.

Speaking on the development, Adit Chhabra, Co-Founder & CEO, Wobot.ai, said, "In these challenging times, there is a heightened need for compliance and feedback across hygiene, safety, security, and customer engagement. With the launch of the new version, Wobot.ai is everything you will ever need for driving operational excellence for your stores, restaurants, kitchens, factory floors and more. In addition, businesses can gain continuous feedback on processes, focus on areas of improvement, and highlight role models."

"With the new platform, one can set up an account and configure cameras within minutes instead of days. We are here to revolutionize how one perceives cameras and the information that can be derived from them. We have always wanted to democratize our offering and hence have launched a 'free for life plan' to help businesses experience the future," he further added.

To help any business start from ground zero or enhance existing compliances, the curated checklists on the platform include use cases which are mandated by regulatory bodies like FDA, OSHA and many more. Companies can now keep a track of their compliances through informative best practice dashboards and compliance adherence reports.

Given its success in India, Middle East, and Southeast Asia, the platform has now announced its entry into the USA market and will look to strengthen its position as a premiere one-stop video analytics platform over the next few quarters.

