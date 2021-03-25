WNET Rebrands As The WNET Group: Media Made Possible By All Of You

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The WNET Group, home to PBS stations THIRTEEN and WLIW21, the network NJ PBS , and Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM, announced today the launch of its new brand identity. With the rebrand, the organization also introduces the new tagline: "Media Made Possible by All of You," to convey that its efforts are made for, with and possible by the public.

For nearly 60 years, The WNET Group has been a preeminent public media producer presenting and distributing content, programming and experiences for lifelong learners locally and nationwide. Recently, the organization has created and acquired several new media assets, including WLIW-FM and NJ Spotlight News. Through its legacy broadcast channels, new broadcast endeavors, websites, social media platforms, apps and events, the institution serves diverse audiences and communities nationwide. The rebrand establishes The WNET Group as a family of brands from a trusted source with a shared commitment to the public it serves and all those who support its mission.

"Our name is changing but our core values remain the same: to tap into the power of media to educate, inform, entertain and inspire as many people as possible," said Neal Shapiro, President and CEO of The WNET Group. "The WNET Group will build on that foundation while acknowledging that it is our public that makes all we do possible."

The WNET Group's award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature, Great Performances, American Masters, PBS NewsHour Weekend and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news programs MetroFocus and NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi. The WNET Group's award-winning Kids' Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase, interactive Mission US history games, resources for families, caregivers, teachers and more. Through its multi-platform initiatives Chasing the Dream: Poverty and Opportunity in America, Peril & Promise: The Challenge of Climate Change and Exploring Hate: Antisemitism, Racism and Extremism, The WNET Group examines topics of urgent interest to Americans.

The WNET Group worked with Peter Hempel, founder of Sage Fork Advisory, to develop the new brand.

