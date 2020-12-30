WNBA Champion Bounces Into Shark Tank With New Sports Drink, ELECTRAⓇ

DALLAS, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new sports drink entrepreneur in town, and she's got game. Fran Harris, led the University of Texas' to a 34-0 NCAA championship in 1986, and played on the Houston Comets' first WNBA championship team in 1997. She will pitch her new hydration beverage, ELECTRA Ⓡ on ABC's hit business reality show, Shark Tank, Friday, January 8, 2021 at 8 pm est.

"I've consumed tons of hydration drinks over the past 30 years - many of them full of sugar and artificial ingredients," said Harris. "Consumers are demanding healthier options - less sugar, fewer calories and more functionality." ElectraⓇ is available in three flavors - Passion Punch, Oh Yeah! Orange and Litty Lemonade (16 oz). Powder versions scheduled to ship in Q1. ElectraⓇ contains no artificial colors or ingredients, and is packed with vitamins, amino acids, antioxidants and electrolytes for prehydration, performance, recovery and rehydration.

Harris beat out 30,000+ applicants to land a spot on Shark Tank, and hopes she fares as well as many alums of the show. "There's nothing like being in the Tank," said Harris. "The potential impact on one's business is well-documented."

The former Procter & Gamble health & beauty sales executive brings more than sports experience to the table. "I cut my consumer packaged goods teeth in a great company (P&G)," said Harris. "Those experiences prepared me for the highly competitive beverage space."

ElectraⓇ enters a $23 billion-dollar category dominated by Gatorade, yet Harris believes there's ample room to compete. "There are plenty untapped niche opportunities," said Harris. "We're just scratching the surface." Harris is the first solo woman founder to launch a major sports drink brand. Early reviews have been positive, and she's already attracted interest from NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, boxing champions and fitness advocates.

About Fran Harris, Founder/CEO Dallas native, former P&G sales executive, NCAA & WNBA champion, former HGTV host (Home Rules), and former ESPN announcer, who's appeared as a life and business coach on Good Morning America, Today, CNN, CNBC, and MSNBC. She earned a BA & MA in Journalism and an MS in Tech Commercialization from the University of Texas at Austin. For more information, visit FranHarris.com and shop Electra at iDrinkElectra.com

Media Contact:Electra Beverages, LLC Fran Harris, Founder/CEO888.672.2624 | 262162@email4pr.com iDrinkElectra.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wnba-champion-bounces-into-shark-tank-with-new-sports-drink-electra-301199207.html

SOURCE Electra Beverages, LLC