WMF North America Launches New Fully Automatic Coffee Machine Enhanced With Innovative Digital Technology

TUSTIN, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WMF, the worldwide leader in fully automated, bean-to-cup coffee and espresso machines, recently announced the North American launch of the new fully automatic WMF 1100 S. The brewer is ideal to fit the specific needs of smaller environments seeking high-quality espresso beverages.

"The WMF 1100 S delivers best-in-class coffee paired with the most technically advanced features," says Emmanuel Couppey, vice president of marketing at SEB PROFESSIONAL North America. "From impeccable coffee consistency to perfect foam quality, it crafts extraordinary specialty beverages for both self-serve and staff-operated businesses."

The WMF 1100 S is sleek and compact yet flexible. The machine is built for high-quality coffee indulgences in venues with an average daily requirement of 50 cups, like offices, hotel executive lounges and high-end spas. A fully automated Basic Milk system ensures flawless consistency and temperature for every beverage, producing classic coffee specialties such as cappuccinos, latte macchiatos and lattes with ease. Handmade milk foam can also be made using the optional Basic Steam wand.

With Plug+Play technology, the WMF 1100 S is simple to install and set up, and no drill access points are necessary to operate the machine. An intuitive and customizable 7-inch interface allows a user to dispense a wide variety of specialty beverages at the press of a button. A large internal water tank (4.5 liters) with an integrated water filter ensures operators can easily move the machine to a conference room or an event location.

"This is really a machine with a small footprint and a large impact," says Emmanuel Couppey. "On a countertop, it's a work of art; for a business, it's an indispensable brewer designed to perform."

The WMF 1100 S is available to order now. Please contact SEB PROFESSIONAL North America to learn more about the new WMF 1100 S fully automatic coffee machine.

About WMF

WMF is Germany's No. 1 premium brand and the worldwide leader in automated coffee solutions with more than 225,000 professional coffee machines installed across the globe. The brand has a celebrated heritage of best-in-class functionality, eye-catching aesthetics and specialized automation. Leading the future of the industry, as witnessed by the brand's numerous patents and awards, WMF continually develops state-of-the-art features to help customers optimize their coffee businesses. WMF products create unmatched coffee indulgences, setting the standard for aesthetic and technological excellence worldwide. For more information, visit www.wmf-coffeemachines.com.

