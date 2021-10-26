Wiz Technologies Selects Storage-as-a-Service From Hewlett Packard Enterprise To Power SAP Business One On Cloud Offering

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) - Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) Report today announced that Wiz Technologies (WIZTECH), a private managed cloud service provider, is expanding its cloud service offering with HPE to build a managed private hosting infrastructure for SAP Business One Solution workloads and drive new business growth. WIZTECH will be the first service provider in Singapore to utilize HPE Alletra, a new cloud-native data infrastructure solution that powers data edge-to-cloud and HPE Data Services Cloud Console for its new portfolio of SAP Business One cloud services, taking full advantage of the new cloud-native data infrastructure and data services from HPE.

WIZTECH is a private managed cloud services provider in Singapore, providing a one-stop service to businesses for IT infrastructure solutions, private and public cloud services, web hosting, application development, and many more. The leading IT solutions provider, with regional operating offices across Asia, is expanding its cloud service portfolio with the launch of 'WIZTECH Cloud Services for SAP Business One' - a new robust, high performance, private cloud offering specially designed to support mission-critical SAP Business One workloads. This new cloud offering complements WIZTECH's existing general-purpose cloud that runs on HPE Nimble Storage dHCI.

WIZTECH selected the HPE Alletra 6000 to provide data services for its clients' SAP Business One workloads because it delivers mission-critical performance with 99.9999%+ guaranteed availability and offers the infrastructure as a service (IaaS). In addition, the WIZTECH Cloud Services for SAP Business One can be easily configured and deployed for its new data service via the HPE Data Services Cloud Console with intent-based provisioning to deliver an agile cloud and unified data operations to its customers. This enables WIZTECH to deliver an enhanced customer experience with the ability to respond to customer's demands swiftly and a faster time to market.

"In designing the ' WIZTECH Cloud Services for SAP Business One' we wanted to offer our customers cloud flexibility and mission-critical levels of performance," said Desmond Chan, Managing Director of WIZTECH. "The performance guaranteed by HPE Alletra and the simplicity of the data services platform ensure we can easily manage all applications and workloads to deliver an instant scalable SAP Business One cloud services and solutions for our customers."

HPE recently unveiled a data services platform that delivers its Unified DataOps vision for a new data experience that brings a cloud operations model to unify data operations. The new platform is designed to address the data explosion edge-to-cloud, collapse the silos and complexity that plague data environments to reduce business risk and maximize agility and innovation.

" Our latest innovations demonstrate how we are evolving our portfolio to meet our customer and partner needs and deliver the right as-a-service solutions for individual workload demands," added Joseph Yang, General Manager for Storage at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, APAC. " The HPE Alletra 6000 has enabled WIZTECH to develop its new cloud service for SAP Business One with superior performance, high availability and scalability."

About Wiz Technologies

WIZTECH is a one-stop regional IT solutions provider to businesses for end-to-end services such as cloud hosting, managed cybersecurity solutions, software development services, and many more. They help organizations to set up, secure, and manage their IT infrastructure efficiently with their comprehensive suite of services and solution offerings. WIZTECH is based in Singapore with regional offices in Shanghai, Tokyo, Gold Coast, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh, and Hanoi. Visit www.wiztechww.com for more information.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) - Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) Report is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions delivered as a service - spanning Compute, Storage, Software, Intelligent Edge, High Performance Computing and Mission Critical Solutions - with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, designed to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211025005002/en/