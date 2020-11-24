Witherite Law Group's Annual Turkey Giveaway Surpasses 10,000 Turkeys Donated To Residents Of Dallas, Atlanta And Other Communities Since 2013

DALLAS and ATLANTA, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the completion last week of its Annual Turkey Giveaways in Dallas and Atlanta, Witherite Law Group, the law firm of 1-800-TruckWreck and 1-800-CarWreck, has now donated more than 10,000 turkeys to...

DALLAS and ATLANTA, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the completion last week of its Annual Turkey Giveaways in Dallas and Atlanta, Witherite Law Group, the law firm of 1-800-TruckWreck and 1-800-CarWreck, has now donated more than 10,000 turkeys to residents of Dallas, Atlanta and other communities since 2013. The firm gives away 1,000 turkeys annually in each market.

Amy Witherite, Car and Commercial Truck Accident Attorney and Founding Partner of the firm explained, "We strive to improve the lives of others in everything we do. This program is about more than just helping car and truck accident victims get the settlement they deserve. It's about positively impacting others who are facing challenges in life. I never imagined giving away 10,000 turkeys when we started this program. Like other years, and especially this year of the pandemic, we hope these giveaways provided a little joy and holiday spirit to the folks who received a turkey."

The firm has partnered with K104 (KKDA-FM) Radio's "DeDe in the Morning Show" in Dallas every year of the program. The show's host, DeDe McGuire, stated, "This program has meant so much to the community over the years. Amy and her team have been an outstanding partner of the station's and, more importantly, dependable and meaningful contributor to the local community."

The firm launched the program with V-103 (WVEE-FM) in Atlanta in 2019. This year, they teamed up with "The Morning Culture with Big Tigger." The show's host, Darian "Big Tigger" Morgan said, "We're so thankful for Witherite Law Group/1-800-TruckWreck's partnership and commitment to the Atlanta market. Amy's leadership and team have helped positively impact many in the V-103 family this holiday season in what has been a very challenging year."

For years Witherite Law Group has been a major contributor to the communities it serves in Dallas, Fort Worth and Atlanta, with annual contributions and programs focused on feeding the community, education and, in 2020, multiple on-air radio promotions to help victims of the pandemic.

ABOUT WITHERITE LAW GROUP

Witherite Law Group is a Dallas-based personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Dallas, Fort Worth and Atlanta, GA. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day.

