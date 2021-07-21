With Mental Health Conditions On The Rise Among College Students, GradGuard Tuition Insurance Provides Viable Options For Families

GradGuard's student insurance program provides refunds when colleges may not to students who medically withdraw due to mental health conditions and other covered reasons

PHOENIX, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GradGuard, one of the largest providers of student insurance programs in the country, has broken another barrier in the tuition protection landscape by becoming the first and only program in the country to cover mental health as a condition. The growth in student mental health concerns looms as another risk to the investments families make when paying for college.

"The growth of mental health conditions in college students is a real risk to the investment families are making in higher education," said John Fees, Co-founder, and Managing Director of GradGuard. "Though colleges and universities are providing robust services to support their students, they are unlikely to provide a refund if a student cannot complete the semester.

"If a student has a controlled pre-existing condition like serious anxiety or mental health conditions, and they are medically cleared to attend school, we will cover them. If they must withdraw under the recommendation of a licensed professional in their state, tuition insurance can cover their housing, their tuition, and student fees. GradGuard's tuition insurance can help reduce the stress students face in these situations and help everyone focus on the well-being of the student."

GradGuard's coverage of mental health comes as data confirms the spike of mental health cases on college and university campuses. Among the troubling trends:

2020 report by the American College Health Association found more than half of nearly 9,000 students surveyed experienced anxiety or depression.

A nationwide study published by the Journal of Adolescent Health found that rates of moderate to severe anxiety and depression among U.S. college students rose substantially over the last few years — from 18% and 23%, to 34% and 41%, respectively.

Like it did with COVID-19, GradGuard - thanks to its partnership with Allianz Global Assistance - is the only insurance program provider in the country to reimburse up to 100% of the financial losses when a student needs to withdraw because of a covered reason such as covered mental or covered physical illness.

Most higher education institutions only provide a partial refund of tuition during the first five weeks of a semester, and virtually no schools provide refunds for academic fees or housing. However, GradGuard's tuition insurance can provide a refund for the total cost of college when a school may not.

"As we have been since our beginning, we're going to be there for schools and families to support students on their path towards graduation," said Fees. "If COVID-19 demonstrates one thing, schools and students are financially vulnerable. It should be clear to students and families that higher education institutions cannot afford to provide refunds and families should not expect to get a refund if their student is forced leave school because of mental health issues, COVID-19, accidents, injuries, or many other reasons, including the unexpected death of a tuition payor."

"The idea of losing money can create even more financial stress for students and their parents. GradGuard enables students and families to make the decision on whether to withdraw is based on the well-being of their student and not just the money at risk."

"GradGuard's tuition insurance provides affordable coverage up to 100% of the cost of college including student housing, tuition and academic charges" said Fees. "In addition, each policy also includes Student Life Assistance that helps families through the logistics that may accompany an unexpected student withdrawal."

About GradGuardGradGuard is a technology-enabled pioneer in developing innovative protections designed to reduce the financial risks of college life. Since 2009, GradGuard has been trusted by more than 400 colleges and universities and since its founding, has protected more than 800,000 students and families. For more insights on #collegelife follow @GradGuard on social media.

