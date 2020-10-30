With Expansion To Texas, Pet Wellness Leader Wagmo Continues Rapid Rollout Of Innovative Pet Insurance Offering Across U.S.

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wagmo , a tech-first pet insurance company built with new pet parents in mind, today announced its one-of-a-kind pet insurance product is now available in Texas. This is the thirteenth state in which Wagmo has been licensed to sell pet insurance since introducing the product this year, having already redefined the pet insurance model with its unbundled pet wellness plans available nationwide.

Wagmo stands out for its singular focus on pet care, taking a different tack than "old school" pet insurance companies by reimagining the experience for modern pet parents. Wagmo selected Boost as a strategic partner to bring this vision to life, building an entirely new and digitally-focused experience around pet insurance from the ground up — including faster claim processing times, easier-to-understand products, and a well-equipped pet parent concierge.

With its infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform and tech-forward and data-driven approach, Boost is the ideal partner to help Wagmo disrupt pet insurance to better serve the modern consumer.

"Wagmo's mission is perfectly aligned with Boost's; they are transforming the pet insurance industry by applying an insurtech solution. We partnered with Wagmo to help power their planned growth," said Boost CEO and Founder Alex Maffeo. "Wagmo is truly a disruptive player in the pet insurance space, and we are excited to partner with them to help expand their opportunities."

This unique model - powered by Boost's platform — allows Wagmo to go above and beyond traditional pet insurance, delivering a high-tech, high-touch experience tailored to fully support new and overwhelmed pet parents through every step of the journey. The company's singular focus on pet care sets it apart from other solutions, including big insurance companies adding pet insurance to an ever-growing menu of offerings.

"We are 100% focused on pets - it's our expertise through and through," said Christie Horvath, CEO and co-founder of Wagmo. "Every single person on our customer support is an experienced pet parent, equipped to help not only with product questions but also all the joys and concerns that go along with pet parenting."

Wagmo is the industry leader in claim processing, with a 24-hour turnaround on wellness claims, and 72-hour turnaround on insurance. Reimbursement is consumer-friendly, as Wagmo pays claims via PayPal, Venmo, bank transfer or direct-to-debit.

As the only pet insurance provider to unbundle wellness from traditional pet insurance offerings, Wagmo ensures pet owners can easily access the right care for their pet from day one, without ever having to compromise.

Wagmo Wellness plans are available to pet parents nationwide. As of October 2020, Wagmo Insurance plans are currently available in the following states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

For more information about how to access Wagmo's Wellness and Insurance products, please visit www.wagmo.io

About Wagmo

Wagmo is a modern pet insurance company, built with new pet parents in mind. Wagmo's wellness and insurance plans empower pet owners to get the care they need for their pets, when they need it the most. From grooming to essential care, cancer treatments and emergencies, Wagmo alleviates the financial stress of routine and emergency pet care, without having to compromise. The company was founded in 2017 by Christie Horvath and Ali Foxworth and is headquartered in NY. To learn more about Wagmo, please visit: www.wagmo.io

