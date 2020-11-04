With Elections Still At A Tossup, Rich Americans Seek Investing In St Kitts And Nevis' Citizenship

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States prepares to elect its 46 th president, many high net-worth American investors are looking to secure an exit route through second citizenship.

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States prepares to elect its 46 th president, many high net-worth American investors are looking to secure an exit route through second citizenship. In recent months, there has been an uptick in applications from US citizens who are looking to protect their family's future by investing in a Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. With over thirty years of experience within the investment migration realm, St Kitts and Nevis has become a top destination for wealthy Americans.

Since 1984, St Kitts and Nevis has been welcoming foreign investors to become citizens of the nation once they make a contribution to its economy. After passing stringent security measures, successful applicants gain access to visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to nearly 160 countries and territories, a feat accomplished by Foreign Minister Mark Brantley, alongside other benefits.

St Kitts and Nevis also facilitates a healthy business environment that enables investors to grow and expand their operations. The dual-island nation is home to a low crime rate, a budding tourism sector and a rapidly growing economy. In 2018, St Kitts and Nevis became the first independent state in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union to bring its debt-to-GDP ratio to international standards twelve years before the deadline. As global lockdowns curtail travel freedom and political unrest divides several nations, St Kitts and Nevis offers safety and security in a tropical paradise.

Prime Minister Timothy Harris reiterated this sentiment in a recent webinar: "[Investors] think not just about citizenship, [they] think of a vibrant country, one such as St Kitts and Nevis, in which you know your returns will go tremendously."

Regarded internationally as a 'Platinum Standard' brand, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI is the world's longest-standing Programme. The Sustainable Growth Fund offers the fastest and most straightforward route to second citizenship, as highlighted by this year's 2020 CBI Index. The annual report, conducted by experts at the Financial Times' PWM magazine, gave the islands' top scores for its commitment to due diligence, its lack of mandatory travel requirements, ease of processing and for certainty of product.

American families of up to four can now take advantage of St Kitts and Nevis' limited time offer, valid until January 15 th, 2021. Under the temporary deduction, an investment of US$150,000 is required instead of the previous US$195,000.

