With A Two-Year Revenue Growth Of 2,013 Percent, Springbig Ranks No. 3 On Inc. Magazine's List Of Florida's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that springbig is No. 3 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Florida-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Florida economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"At the heart of springbig's business is fostering loyalty and genuine connections in the cannabis retail space, and we credit our tremendous growth over the past two years to our dispensary and brand partners throughout the country who have placed their trust in us to scale their businesses," said Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. "Earning a top place on this list as a cannabis business is a testament to the robust opportunities in this industry and we are honored to be recognized among so many leaders in the Florida business community."

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Florida. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 202 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 83,000 people and added nearly $11 billion to the Florida economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Tampa, and Orlando—brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/florida starting March 16, 2021.

"This list proves the power of companies in Florida no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

About springbigspringbig is the leading provider in customer-loyalty and communications solutions for dispensaries and cannabis retailers. Founded in 2017, springbig offers state of the art CRM programs that capture key customer data and seamlessly integrates with existing dispensary POS systems. The platform also develops custom cannabis loyalty software embedded with advanced marketing tools to retain customers and sends targeted and personalized SMS campaigns based on customer interest with a 99% open rate. springbig is helping dispensaries & cannabis retailers keep their clientele connected and engaged while allowing the store owners to track their inevitable success and ROI in real-time.

MethodologyThe 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. MediaThe world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com

