With $1B Of Investment Over A Decade, Calix Announces The World's Only End-to-End Solution Strategy That Will Enable Broadband Service Providers To Crush Consumer-Direct Competitors

Building on a decade of investment in the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE platforms to deliver an unrivalled pace of broadband innovation, Calix, Inc. (CALX) - Get Calix, Inc. Report today at ConneXions 2021 in Las Vegas unveiled an end-to-end solution strategy to enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to get the most out of all of their investments in Calix platforms. The new Calix solution leverages the automation, behavioral analytics, and predictive intelligence of the Calix Cloud to ensure that marketing, customer support and network operations teams gain a unified, holistic view of the subscriber experience—spanning a BSPs entire subscriber facing network from the access edge to the subscriber premises.

The new end-to-end solutions strategy creates tremendous new value from a BSPs investments in the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE solutions, enabling BSPs to transform across three core areas of their business.

Marketing will realize automated upsell opportunities with the new MyPriorityIQ Revenue EDGE Suite. The new Revenue EDGE Suite, MyPriority IQ will leverage the Mobile Notifications feature in Marketing Cloud to enable BSPs to send offers directly to a subscriber via the CommandIQ® mobile app. The subscriber can accept the offer at the touch of a button, and the service will be provisioned automatically via Operations Cloud. For example, BSPs can send automated upgrade offers to subscribers who are hitting service limits. If a subscriber accepts the offer, the upgraded service will be automatically provisioned across the BSPs entire network.

The new Revenue EDGE Suite, MyPriority will leverage the Mobile Notifications feature in Marketing Cloud to enable BSPs to send offers directly to a subscriber via the CommandIQ® mobile app. The subscriber can accept the offer at the touch of a button, and the service will be provisioned automatically via Operations Cloud. For example, BSPs can send automated upgrade offers to subscribers who are hitting service limits. If a subscriber accepts the offer, the upgraded service will be automatically provisioned across the BSPs entire network. Network operations will realize efficiency and productivity through end-to-end automation. Operations Cloud provides a holistic view of the entire service delivery network. Network bandwidth capacity limitations on uplinks of systems in the access network can now be detected and resolved before subscribers are event impacted. In addition, automating the provisioning of service changes and quality of service (QoS) capabilities—which are initiated by subscribers via MyPriority IQ —yields massive operational savings and higher productivity.

Operations Cloud provides a holistic view of the entire service delivery network. Network bandwidth capacity limitations on uplinks of systems in the access network can now be detected and resolved before subscribers are event impacted. In addition, automating the provisioning of service changes and quality of service (QoS) capabilities—which are initiated by subscribers via MyPriority —yields massive operational savings and higher productivity. Customer support gains true end-to-end network visibility.Customer support will be able to eliminate inbound support calls and conduct proactive outreach to delight subscribers by proactively troubleshooting the entire subscriber facing network from the access edge) to the subscriber premises. For example, a customer service rep may get an automated notification about a degradation of an ONT or fiber cut that is impacting a subscriber's broadband service. The rep can diagnose the issues and proactively call the subscriber to inform them that the issue is being resolved. This will ensure that access network issues are not confused with Wi-Fi issue in the premises.

"We have partnered with Calix since in 2011 and the partnership has enabled us to realize our strategic goal of continuous simplification of our business," said Kirby Underberg, president and CEO for Chariton Valley. "The end-to-end Calix solutions have given us everything we needed to execute a full-scale business transformation, and we've been able to move quickly to capture market opportunity. Our teams love the insights we get from Calix Cloud, and we're excited to now gain the advantage of unmatched visibility, insights and automation of the entire subscriber facing network to take our business to the next level."

"We have invested 11 years and a billion dollars to build the world's most advanced platforms for broadband service providers of all sizes to win," said Michael Weening, president and chief operating officer for Calix. "Today, these platforms came together with the power of Calix Cloud to ensure that BSPs leverage all of their Calix assets to build a value proposition for the subscriber that no consumer-direct competitor can ever threaten. Broadband service providers like Chariton Valley and Jade Communications, which grew ARPU per subscriber by 100 percent over the last 24 months in partnership with Calix, are proving that by leveraging the end-to-end power of the Revenue EDGE and Intelligent Access EDGE, they can achieve incredible results. Whether the BSPs goal is to run the simplest business to reduce operating costs, or launch exciting new services that win subscribers, the true power of these platforms is now being unleashed on the market and the speed of Calix innovation will mean that even the smallest BSP will be able to outpace and crush their consumer-direct competitors. These competitors won't know what hit them, and our success teams are working overtime to ensure that the BSPs make the most of every opportunity ahead."

Register for the ConneXions 2021 Learning Experience, which takes place virtually November 16-18 at Calix.com.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (CALX) - Get Calix, Inc. Report - Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005306/en/