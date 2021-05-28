Wissam N. Hoyek, MD, FACC, Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wissam N. Hoyek, MD, FACC, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor for his outstanding contributions in the field of medicine and his professional excellence in his private practice, Wissam N. Hoyek Interventional Cardiology.

Board-certified Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Wissam N. Hoyek, has been practicing medicine for over 20 years. He has extensive knowledge in all facets of his work, including interventional cardiology, catheterization, echo, and vascular, to name a few. As the Founder of his private practice Wissam N. Hoyek MD Interventional Cardiology, he treats patients at 271 Mason Avenue in Staten Island, NY. Dr. Hoyek is committed to providing the highest standard of healthcare at his private practice in his current position.

He also holds privileges at NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn New York-Presbyterian, Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, and Richmond University Medical Center. In addition to his practice, Dr. Hoyek has made exemplary contributions at the university level as the Co-Director of Telemetry / Cardiology - Interventional Cardiology at Staten Island University Hospital. He has also gained valuable knowledge as a Clinical Instructor in the Department of Medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

A distinguished graduate of Lebanon University, Dr. Hoyek's medical career began after obtaining his Medical Degree in 1996. Then he completed his Internal Medicine Residency at Staten Island University Hospital in 2005, followed by his Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship at SUNY Health Science Center in Brooklyn in 2004. Furthering his medical training, Dr. Hoyek completed an additional Fellowship in Interventional Cardiology at SUNY Health Science Center in Brooklyn in 2005. He later became board-certified in Interventional Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Remaining aware of the latest advancements in his field, Dr. Hoyek is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology. He is actively devoting his time to the American Heart Association.

In his spare time, Dr. Hoyek enjoys cycling and spending time with his family. He is happily married to his wife, Sue, and they have three children, Christian, Kevin, Chloe, whom he thanks for their love and support. In addition, he recognizes his mother, Helen, and the loving memory of his dear father, Naim.

Dr. Hoyek dedicates this honorable recognition to his mentors Dr. Joseph McGinn and Dr. Jonathan Murmur.

To learn more, please visit https://nyulangone.org/doctors/1629186721/wissam-n-hoyek.

