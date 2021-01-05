Wishpond Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Ali Tajskander, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wishpond Technologies Ltd. ("Wishpond" or the "Company") (TSXV: WISH), and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, Company Services, TMX Group to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing focused online business solutions. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing platform that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation and sales conversion capabilities from one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces entire marketing functions in an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 2,000 customers who are primarily small-to-medium size businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries across the globe. For more info visit: https://www.wishpond.com/

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Date: Tuesday, January 5, 2021Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TMX Group Limited