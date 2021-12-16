ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world's largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced a collaboration with Nasdaq on the installation of a co-branded vending machine shopping experience at 4 Times Square (corner of Broadway...

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (WISH) , one of the world's largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced a collaboration with Nasdaq on the installation of a co-branded vending machine shopping experience at 4 Times Square (corner of Broadway & 43rd Street, NY 10036), which will be open from Dec. 16-18.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216006190/en/

Wish Winter Wonderland Vending Machine in Times Square, New York (Photo: Business Wire)

Packed with "22 popular products for 2022" that can be purchased on the Wish platform, the pop up is intended to give New York city residents and visitors an opportunity to shop for their last-minute holiday must-haves. The vending machine will include tech essentials such as motion sensor night lights, portable power banks and LED light up beanies.

Stock will be maintained throughout the day, and the machine will be regularly sanitized to comply with COVID-19 safety regulations. Shoppers will be able to pay contactless by card.

100% of sales from the vending machine will be donated to The Robin Hood Relief Fund - New York's largest poverty-fighting organization.

To drive more donations from Wish and Nasdaq, shoppers are invited to share a photo of their vending machine purchase with the hashtag #WISH22 on Instagram or Twitter. For every photo posted, Wish and Nasdaq will donate 5X of each purchase price to Robin Hood Relief Fund, up to a total donation of $28,000.

As an additional way to ring in the holiday season, Wish is also offering a one-time promo code - WISH22- for a 22% discount across the Wish app between Dec. 16-18.

"Wish is all about creating a fun and entertaining shopping experience, and we're now bringing that fun to the streets of New York with our first-ever vending machine, packed full of 22 popular products for 2022," said Glenn Lehrman, VP, Marketing at Wish. "With all sales going towards a very worthy cause, there's no better reason to stop by and pick up these trending Wish goods just in time for the Holidays."

"We are deeply honored to partner with Wish as their charity of choice this holiday season. Robin Hood has been fighting poverty for 33 years and, each year, we invest in more than 300 nonprofit partners who are on the frontlines feeding, housing, educating, and caring for our most vulnerable neighbors. With so many facing unprecedented challenges, every dollar will help to get families back on their feet, get kids back on track, and get New Yorkers back to work," said Richard R. Buery, Jr., Chief Executive Officer at Robin Hood.

To learn more about Wish, please visit www.wish.com.

About Wish:

Wish brings an affordable and entertaining shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Since our founding in San Francisco in 2010, we have become one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers in over 100 countries to over half a million merchants globally. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Wish's product popularity and availability, outlook, priorities, strategic direction, expectations regarding partnerships, and growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "foresees," "forecasts," "guidance," "intends" "goals," "may," "might," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "targets," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Wish's results is included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and future reports that Wish may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Any forward-looking statement made by Wish in this news release speaks only as of the day on which Wish makes it. Wish assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216006190/en/