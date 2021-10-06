WISeKey Upgrades Its Semiconductors To Include NFTs Technology With Its New NanoSealRT NFC Secure Element Creating Trust Among IoT Devices

WISeKey U pgrades its Semiconductors to Include NFTs T echnology W ith its New NanoSealRT NF C Secure Element C reating Trust A mong IoT D evices

Geneva, Switzerland - October 6 2021: WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that it is releasing its new NanoSealRT Near Field Communication (NFC) secure element to allow any object to authenticate itself and create its own NFT by combining in tiny tags original innovative features such as Android & iOS 12 compatible authentication algorithms, tamper/opening detection and efficient radio communication with its TrustedNFT.IO Platform.

A WISeID Digital Identity is injected on the NanoSeal Semiconductor installed on the physical object that it is combined with smart contracts, while physical contracts are included on the NFTs to describe the usage rights of the NFT buyer, including monetization of their assets. WISeID is a trusted identity service that enables strong authentication techniques. WISeID supports online KYC onboarding, OTP and digital certificate login, and an innovative "hands-free" secure login based on QR-Codes which users can read using WISeID suite of mobile applications without even having to type any passwords.

WISeKey offers already a service to authenticate and validate drones NFTs to allow the exchange of information or value with each other. This tokenization capability is a way to answer the regulatory FAA's Remote ID requirement which became effective on March 1, 2021, requires every drone sold in the U.S. that weighs more than 0.55 pounds to be equipped with secured and trusted capabilities to broadcasts its location and identification to local authorities. The WISeKey NFT platform is Blockchain neutral and allows Blockchain configurations to benefit greatly by the use of secure private keys instead of public keys currently used. Private keys secure data and transactions which can be only conducted between authenticated parties - thus making it a very viable option for any sort of IoT transaction imaginable. IoT equipped with WISeKey's Secure Element consists of a tamper resistant silicon chip, based on a state-of-the-art secure microcontroller chip which can be easily integrated to the device by its manufacturers.

The semiconductors NFT powered secure element provide brands with the ability of:

issuing a storage device comprising of a digital certificate of authenticity

checking, when required, the validity of the digital certificate of authenticity via its NFT

These semiconductors, when placed on any object, securely issue NFTs to authenticate and track the object much like an embedded ePassport and confirm the identity of the object on the Blockchain ledger. This digital identity, used throughout the object lifetime, allows these objects to become a "Trusted Object" of the Internet, prove their identity and provide verifiable data.

WISeKey is collaborating with Ocean Protocol (Ocean) on its TrustedNFT.io , a decentralized marketplace for physical IoT objects. The trusted NFT marketplace will include NFTs to represent the physical work, combined with fungible tokens for more fluid price discovery and for staking on physical works.

By deploying Ocean's data marketplace technology to the domain of physical art, WISeKey's NFT marketplace combines the strengths of both parties. WISeKey has developed specialized chips to link physical items with NFTs, and world-class Blockchain identity technology. Ocean has developed powerful decentralized marketplace technology, with a track record in the domain of data assets.

WISeKey has also partnered with Scaleswap for the IDO launch of the WISe.Art TrusteCoin expected to start in November 2021. The next generation scalable IDO Launchpad of Scaleswap provides an improved experience for users thanks to its use of Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution. The project will benefit from unparalleled community building and a unique loyalty scoring system.

Scaleswap, the Layer 2 Launchpad, known for its fair principles and smart ScaleSCORE loyalty system endorsed by Polygon. WISeKey has selected Polygon for the commercial launch of its Trusted NFTs solution. WISe.Art will be Scaleswap's flagship IDO launch, will be setting the tone going forward, and will provide an anchor for future project launches on the platform. The selection is also an infrastructure decision that reflects a commitment to longevity, compatibility, ownership, and value at every level of the ecosystem.

About WISeKeyWISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

