WISeKey To Launch A New Series Of NFTs On Its WISe.ART NFT Marketplace Platform

WISeKey t o L aunch a New Series of NFT s on its WISe.ART NFT Marketplace Platform

P rovides update on its progress for m aking WISe.ART m arketplace platform a digital brand building alternative for corporations and owners of art work or luxury items

GENEVA / New York - November 10 , 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company, today announced that it's launching a new series of NFTs using its WISe.ART marketplace. The new series of NFTs will be launched starting December 2021 and will gradually populate the WISe.ART marketplace.

The new NFTs to be gradually auctioned include historical art, documents/letters from the 15 th century, watches, sports cards and many other luxury items. The owners of these items to be auctioned will be benefiting from WISeKey NFT WISe.Art platform which in addition to offering an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, it also creates an irreversible link to the physical object, provides proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams. Since the launch of its WISe.ART NFT marketplace platform, WISeKey has successfully completed the following activities:

1. R einforced its IP and NFT patent ecosystem powered by the extensive list of patents owned ( https://www.wisekey.com/company/our-value-proposition/our-patents/). WISeKey has also announced the filing of a new patent application that ensures the provenance, authenticity, persistence, and long-term value of NFTs that are minted on Blockchains using this method. During the minting process, this method allows to ensure that the NFT is not corrupted, incomplete, or ambiguous.2. The WISe.ART NFT platform is fully operational and secured by WISeKey's various security technologies enabling the authentication of physical objects as well as digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process. Other current models do not provide NFT buyers with blockchain-based tokens that truly represent the asset they're buying on the platforms, as what they are getting is access to links on other company websites to verify their tokens. If these companies disappear or a hacker breaks into these websites, any NFT value could suddenly disappear, and the collector will not be able to get it back.

3. WISe.ART marketplace that is also available as a while-labeling option allowing brands to include a part of the WISe.Art platform into their own ecosystems and websites to securely auction, trade and display high-value collectible NFTs, a brand building alternative of the digital world.4. The WISe.ART platform conducted a world first auction in April with a series of market tests starting in March of this year of high value NFTs . Following the needs of buyers and sellers of high-value goods, the WISe.Art platform evolves the original collection of WISe.Art and is a fully fledged marketplace with its own digital currency, the ability to include curators and multipliers, while-labeling options and a special NFT design. It is important to note that WISekey only provided the NFT auction platform and not as an auction house so it cannot guarantee that NFTs reaches the reserve price. 5. J oined forces with Polygon to offer Trusted NFTs solutions. Polygon is a platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development, as well as for networking Ethereum-compatible blockchains. The Ethereum ecosystem has been eagerly awaiting the upcoming Ethereum 2.0 upgrade to potentially improve the network's scalability issues. Polygon has become the blockchain of choice for NFTs, NFT marketplaces, and blockchain games. Its ultra-low transaction fees and sustainable Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism makes Polygon a more practical option for activities such as minting and trading NFTs. Polygon Studios, the Gaming and NFT arm of Polygon already works with most today's top blockchain-based Web 3.0 games and NFT projects, including Decentraland, Opensea, Sandbox, Somnium Space, Decentral Games, and has 6x more gaming and NFT Dapps than any other chains outside of Ethereum main chain at around 300+ gaming and NFT Dapps. The WISeKey high-value NFTs, designed to test the appetite of the art and collectible community requires someone like Polygon, whose ultra-low transaction fees and sustainable Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism are essential in meeting the demands of WISeKey's cybersecurity.6. The WISe.Art platform allows trading of NFTs while ensuring the necessary KYC processes to avoid unwanted activity on the marketplace. WISeID is a trusted identity service that enables access to the web and mobile applications with strong authentication techniques. WISeID supports online KYC onboarding, OTP and digital certificate login, and an innovative "hands-free" secure login based on QR-Codes which users can read using the WISeID suite of mobile applications without even having to type any passwords. Additional security services include digital signature services for documents. WISeID implements standards such as OpenID Connect and OAUTH2, that can be easily integrated by customers to enhance the security of their cloud applications. WISeID can also be combined with Microsoft Active Directory, facilitating integration with corporate applications.7. Targeting the launch of TrusteCoin in the first quarter of 20 21. TrusteCoin provides a way for collectors, owners and experts in the art and luxury goods community to add income streams to their already existing collections and also allows crypto-investors to participate on a solid and well-known market. The objective for TrusteCoin is to become one of the biggest names in the DeFi space, by providing a platform that offers anyone the ability to make a profit by creating trusted NFTs on the WISe.ART Platform.

About WISeKeyWISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large-scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the leading edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

