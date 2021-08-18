WISeKey To Commercially Launch Its WISe.Art NFT Platform On September 1, 2021; The Platform Will Auction High-Value NFTs Of Luxury Items And Collectibles

WISeKey to Commercially Launch its WISe.A rt NFT Platform on September 1, 2021 ; the Platform will A uction H igh- V alue NFTs of L uxury Items and C ollectibles (see Video and Demo site of the platform) The commercial launch of WISe.

Geneva - August 18, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) ("WISeKey", or "the Company"), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that it plans to commercially launch its NFT platform for the collectible and luxury market under the brand name WISe.Art ( https://www.wise.art) on September 1, 2021.

The commercial launch of the WISe.Art platform follows a series of market test auctions (starting April 2021) of high-value NFTs, designed to test the appetite of the art and collectible community and fulfill the needs of this exclusive and high-volume marketplace. These market tests include the two world premiere NFT auctions of the digital twins of a physical watch - the Hublot Bigger Bang All Black Tourbillon Chronograph Special Piece by Jean-Claude Biver, and the Jacob & Co NFT a 3-D animation produced by the brand and inspired by its Epic SF24 travel watch with two added features to make it a bespoke digital creation, a tourbillon and a split-flap system.

WISeKey has followed a multichain strategy for its WISe.Art platform through a partnership with CasperLabs and Ocean Protocol. CasperLabs' incredible expertise on the crypto market and Ocean Protocol's outstanding solution for Initial Data Market Offerings made them ideal partners to reinforce WISeKey's unique position and for launching of its TrustECoin token.

WISe.Art is a fully fledged marketplace with its own digital currency, has the ability to include curators and multipliers, while-labeling options and special NFT designs.

The NFT design of the WISe.Art platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, it creates an irreversible link to the physical object, provides proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams. The NFT platform is secured by WISeKey's various security technologies enabling the authentication of physical objects as well as digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process.

The WISe.Art platform allows trading of NFTs into WISeKey's own TrustECoin cryptocurrency, enabling market participants to stay anonymous - if they so choose - while ensuring the necessary KYC processes to avoid unwanted activity on the marketplace.

The partnership with Green NFT also ensures that NFTs on the WISe.Art platform are fully carbon neutral to comply with upcoming ESG regulations and the desire of most collectors to protect the planet. The platform also includes permanent storage of the NFTs and as well as token rewards for participants in auctions, curators and other companies or individuals that contribute to the community. WISe.Art plans to offer and supply CO2 certificates from personal CO2 savings on a Blockchain, will benefit from this ecosystem of CO2 on-chain decarbonization. Therefore, WISe.Art is supporting projects, which allow the tokenization of CO2savings on an individual level targeting human users of digital products, to capture respective CO2savings and aggregate, measure, incentivize and ultimately monetize positive CO2 behavior.

The while-labeling option allows brands to include a part of the WISe.Art platform into their own ecosystems and websites to securely auction, trade and display high-value collectible NFTs, a brand building alternative of the digital world.

Smart contracts and physical contracts can be included in the NFTs to describe the usage rights of the NFT buyer, including monetization of their collection. It also allows for contracts that let the original creator to participate in future monetization. This option opens up completely new funding opportunities for museums with large collections, as well as better appreciation for artists.

WISeID is a trusted identity service that enables access to the web and mobile applications with strong authentication techniques. WISeID supports online KYC onboarding, OTP and digital certificate login, and an innovative "hands-free" secure login based on QR-Codes which users can read using WISeID suite of mobile applications without even having to type any passwords.

Additional security services include digital signature services for documents. WISeID implements standards such as OpenID Connect and OAUTH2, that can be easily integrated by customers to enhance the security of their cloud applications. WISeID can also be combined with Microsoft Active Directory, facilitating integration with corporate applications.

About WISeKeyWISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

