WISeKey Secures Commercial Drones with Identity, Cybersecurity and IoT Solutions

Remote digital identification ensures drones can provide unique identification validation and attributes in real time allowing secure authentication and control

Geneva, Switzerland - October 1, 2020 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that its technology integrates advanced digital security solutions into drones. Commercial drones are being used across various industries to help companies save money, improve safety, and enhance the efficiency of their operations.

This technology already in use in Parrot drones ( https://dronelife.com/2020/07/16/parrot-boosts-drone-security-with-wisekey-tech/ ), is now available and suitable for all commercial drones allowing WISekey to work directly with other drone manufacturers. The integration of WISeKey's digital security technologies from inflight control systems down to infrastructure is designed to help drone manufactures further guarantee the security of their drone flights and recorded data for professional users.

Public safety, security, defense and inspection professionals comprise a growing market share of drone users who demand the highest levels of privacy, encryption and security for their flights. Drones have many useful applications but can also be used to intentionally cause harm. Additionally, drones themselves can be subject to unlawful interference.

In 2019 the European Union issued a package of regulations relating to the use of unmanned aircrafts, including drones. The package consisted of two interlinked regulations:

the EU Commission Implementing Regulation (2019/947) on the procedures and rules for the operation of unmanned aircraft; and

the EU Commission Delegated Regulation 2019/945 on unmanned aircraft and on third-country operators of unmanned aircraft systems.

Both regulations took effect on July 1, 2019, but the EU Commission Implementing Regulation was set to become applicable for drone operators one year later. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the EU Commission further postponed the application of the implementing regulation by six months until January 1, 2021.

WISeKey's VaultIC4xx series of secure elements offers reliable solutions to secure and prove the drone's digital identity, and at the same time protect data and firmware against compromise when stored in the drone or in transit. This guarantees a secure connection between the controller and the drone. WISeKey's VaultIC4xx secure elements are certified by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) following FIPS140-2 Level 3 standard, one of the strongest and globally recognized digital security levels. These are developed on Common Criteria EAL5+ certified hardware, another government grade security certification.

About WISeKeyWISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens. Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

