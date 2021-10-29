WISekey's Founder And CEO Carlos Moreira Was Interviewed By Steve Bannon On Warroom.org About The TransHuman Code Bestseller Book And The Need To Humanize Technology

WISekey 's Founder and CEO Carlos Moreira was Interviewed by Steve Bannon on Warroom.org About T he t ransHuman Code Bestseller Book and the N eed to H umaniz e T echnology

Video Interview at https://rumble.com/vodsq7-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-your-place-in-it.htmlBook available at https://www.amazon.com/transHuman-Code-Program-Your-Future/dp/1626346291 GENEVA / New York - October 2 9 , 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company, today announced its Founder and CEO Carlos Moreira had the opportunity of discussing, in this interview with Steve Banon, the content on The t ransHuman Code bestseller book that was debated at the Vatican Collegio Teutonico meeting on October 23, 2021. In stark contrast to the transhumanism movement whose desire is to create the ultimate superhuman by modifying the person with innovative technology, The t ransHuman Code was written to initiate the most important conversation of our lives — how to keep people at the center of gravity in their relationship with technology and ensure that humans have the final decision and control of the switch.

The risks are so great, but the opportunities are even greater, if the two can exist in harmony. The pandemic has reinforced the importance of collaboration in the development, financing, and use of technology for our future. Organizing the wisdom and initiatives of technology innovators is essential so that everyone understands and stays at the forefront of The t ransHuman Code's mandate.

Mr. Moreira, noted, "The book was published before the technology threat awareness movement, which is now underway, the importance of the conversation has only been accelerated and amplified. Our assembly at the Vatican last week, brought together business, financial and spiritual leaders to discuss how we can program our future for good using the principles of T he t ransHuman Code, provided clear evidence of this." One critical subplot to the global pandemic is that the very thing we hoped would save us — technological innovation - has fallen short. But our inability to slow or stop COVID-19 any sooner has not been a technological failure. The real failure is that our global wherewithal is more clearly fractured than it has ever been. Humanity has the tools we seek to solve the issues we currently face, and many others. We just haven't figured out how to work as one. But there is still a straightforward way to solve both current and future challenges.

Mr. Moreira added, "In our bestselling 2019 book, The transHuman Code, we offered the world a carefully curated take on the essential conversations that will determine whether our relationship with technology will upgrade or undermine our humanity. It ignited a global dialogue. Now it's time for the next step: taking tangible action to ensure that the highest human values are coded into the technologies that are defining how we will live in what is now commonly called "the metaverse" — the digital world in which we will increasingly work, communicate, relate, and reside as global, digital citizens."

This go round, we are not merely curating conversation. We aim to identify and ignite the technological tools and solutions required right now. The transHuman Code 2.0 will establish, clearly and compellingly, the steps the world must take, and the specific areas in which we must take them, to ensure that the metaverse presented to us is designed for the greatest common good and monitor its evolution so it is human-centric and under Human control.

As humans "HomoSapiens" we can view this in three ways, concurrently:

First, through the lens of a citizen of the physical universe, who desires that humanity flourish through the upholding of our highest values, and the triumph over our greatest struggles.

Second, through the lens of a beneficiary of the digital metaverse, one who enjoys its many benefits but also understands that technology can do great harm if not stewarded well.

Third, through the lens of a fellow innovator whose ideas, convictions, and actions will help usher in the brightest future for our physical and digital world.

Technology is a visible force and an invisible one. We must be aware of both, to ensure human values remain at the helm. A powerful cautionary tale of what happens when human values aren't at the helm of technological advancement comes from the late nineteenth century.

To avoid catastrophic consequences, humanity must have more than a few hundred thousand savvy tech entrepreneurs making decisions on the metaverse. We are all protagonists in this global drama. We don't need to look any further than the pandemic we're still fighting to know that these digital decisions affect us all.

Mr. Moreira concluded, "So the big question is how can we elevate life as we know it, in both the physical and digital realms in which we exist? It starts with an acknowledgment that innovation is both good and bad and reaches us as an internal and an external process. In other words, it comes from someplace inside our hearts, minds, and souls that we can't fully explain. Who really comprehends the birth of an idea? No one. We just know it comes from somewhere inside of us. But innovation also originates from the outside, through the external context in which we find ourselves: members of a large, equally incomprehensible universe. The nature of innovation has never changed. Ideas come from everywhere. How we approach them, proactively as human co-creators with technology not reactively as mere consumers, will determine our future. In the end, what we the world collectively seek is to co-create a future that is both immediately fulfilling and filled with the prospect of greater fulfillment to come. Humanity has always suffered challenges. How we solve them today, in our dual reality of the universe and metaverse, will frame the lives we lead for centuries to come."

About WISeKeyWISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large-scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the leading edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

